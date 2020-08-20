KRA Operations Investing $11.5M In South Carolina

KRA Operations, LLC, a subsidiary of South Korean-based Kirin Precision Co., Ltd, is establishing its first U.S. operations in Newberry County, SC. The company’s $11.5 million investment is projected to create 57 new jobs.

“In examining where to locate our first U.S. operation, we became convinced that South Carolina and particularly, Newberry County, would be a great place to do business,” said KRA Operations, LLC President Wonyoung “William” Chang. “From the beginning of construction to starting our operations, we have experienced first-class customer service, a reliable and skilled workforce and a business-friendly environment. We are very excited to have joined the business community of South Carolina and Newberry County and look forward to being contributing members of our community for years to come.”

Designed to serve existing clients in South Carolina, KRA Operations will perform metal stamping and injection molding processes at its new U.S. facility located in Mid-Carolina Commerce Park. The new 110,000-square-foot facility is fully operational.

“Our talented workforce in South Carolina has established a reputation as one of the best in the world,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This investment shows KRA Operations, LLC’s commitment to the people of South Carolina, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this company will have in Newberry County and throughout the state.”

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project. A $400,000 Set-Aside grant was also awarded to Newberry County to assist with costs of site preparation and building construction.

“South Carolina has proven itself to be ‘Just right’ for business,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt. “That’s why when international companies like KRA Operations, LLC want to establish a presence in the United States, they choose to locate within our borders. This $11.5 million investment speaks highly of our great state and the people in it.”

“We believe Newberry County can compete with any other community in the world for quality manufacturing projects, and I think this announcement further demonstrates that ability,” said Newberry County Council Chairman Henry H. Livingston III. “We’re delighted to welcome KRA Operations, LLC to Newberry County and into our corporate community.”

Want to learn more about South Carolina corporate expansion?

Considering South Carolina for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to South Carolina economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.