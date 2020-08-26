Koppers To Invest $23M In North Little Rock, Arkansas Expansion

Koppers, a global provider of treated wood products, will invest at least $23 million and increase the number of workers at its North Little Rock, AR facility over the next two years. The investment will be used for new construction and to purchase equipment that will allow Koppers to upgrade and modernize its processes and further improve its environmental footprint.

“When Koppers had the opportunity to invest in the future, we chose the dedicated workforce and exceptional community of North Little Rock,” said Chris Martin, plant manager of Koppers North Little Rock. “This is a place where people work hard, and we support each other.”

The company cited support from the state, Pulaski County, and the city among the reasons for its decision to expand at the North Little Rock site.

“I am very pleased by Koppers’ decision to grow its business in Arkansas,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “The North Little Rock facility has been an establishment for more than a century, and we are grateful that the company has chosen to continue this legacy by investing millions into the site. I am confident that the company’s entrepreneurship, combined with our pro-business environment, will contribute to the continued success of Koppers in Arkansas.”

“Koppers has been a reliable contributor to Arkansas’ economy for decades,” said Secretary of Commerce and Executive Director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) Mike Preston. “Koppers directly serves one of the most prominent railroads in the state and sources many of its materials from timber production sites across the state. I appreciate Koppers’ continued investment in Arkansas.”

Koppers has been a part of the Central Arkansas community for more than 30 years. The North Little Rock facility, built in 1907, sits on 157 acres and currently employs approximately 80 people. The plant processes and treats more than 1.5 million wooden railroad crossties each year. The plant also produces switch ties, road crossings, and framed bridge timbers.

“On behalf of a grateful community, I want to thank the Koppers management and board of directors for their decision to remain and expand in North Little Rock,” said Mayor Joe Smith. “Just a short time ago, it didn’t seem as though this would be the final outcome. But an aggressive and effective rapid response by our state and local economic development team, as well as this facility’s fantastic employees, made it happen. Finally, I sincerely appreciate Governor Hutchinson’s support and involvement.”

Want to learn more about Arkansas corporate expansion?

Considering Arkansas for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Arkansas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.