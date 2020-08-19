Facebook Building $800M Data Center In Tennessee

Facebook is investing $800 million to build a new state-of-the-art data center in Gallatin, TN. Once operational, the project is estimated to support approximately 100 jobs and will have more than 1,100 construction workers on site at peak. Construction is already underway on the 982,000-square-foot facility.

“We chose Gallatin because of its terrific infrastructure, talented workforce, and the spirit of partnership the community offered,” said Rachel Peterson, VP of Data Center Strategy, Facebook. “This technology is actually what makes Facebook work, allowing people around the world to connect to each other. We are thrilled to be joining the Gallatin community.”

The Facebook Gallatin Data Center will be among the most advanced, energy- and water- efficient data center facilities in the world. It will be supported by 100 percent renewable energy, will use 80 percent less water than the average, and, once completed, will be LEED Gold certified. Facebook has already partnered with Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to bring 220 MW of new solar energy to the Tennessee Valley to support Facebook’s operations in the region.

“TVA congratulates Facebook on its decision to locate and create quality job opportunities and significant investment in Gallatin,” said John Bradley, TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development. “This public-private partnership demonstrates the strength of TVA’s public power model to deliver clean, renewable energy at competitive costs to stimulate investment and jobs that help communities grow. We are building the energy system of the future, and we are proud to work partners like Gallatin Department of Electricity, the City of Gallatin and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to help bring more top-tier companies like Facebook into our region.”

The project is the culmination of a three-year recruitment effort by the Gallatin Economic Development Agency, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) and TVA.

“It is a testament to the quality of our business environment and the competitive spirit of our state that in this economy we are able to attract one of the world’s largest companies to our state,” said Governor Bill Lee. “We welcome Facebook to Tennessee, and we are excited about the investment, quality jobs and economic opportunity they will bring to Gallatin.”

Since 2015, TNECD has supported 13 economic development projects in Sumner County, resulting in more than 2,000 job commitments and $223 million in capital investment.

“Tennessee is known for the companies that call our state home, and we are proud to welcome another globally recognized brand to our roster,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “Facebook could have chosen anywhere in the world for its newest state-of-the-art data center, and it means a great deal that the company has chosen Gallatin. This substantial investment will make a lasting impact on Sumner County for years to come, and we thank Facebook for its confidence in Tennessee.”

Facebook will join several other large brand names located in the Gallatin Industrial Park, including Beretta USA, Gap and SERVPRO.

“Our community made the decision three years ago to pursue technology jobs as part of our economic development strategy,” said Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown. “We are pleased to welcome Facebook to Gallatin, and we look forward to the positive impact they will have on our city.”

Want to learn more about Tennessee corporate expansion?

Considering Tennessee for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Tennessee economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.