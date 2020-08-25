Corsicana Mattress To Invest Over $8.6M In Indiana

Corsicana Mattress Company, a Dallas-based mattress manufacturer, will establish a Midwest presence in La Porte, IN, creating up to 350 new jobs by the end of 2023. The company will invest more than $8.6 million to lease and equip the new state-of-the-art, 165,000-square-foot production facility. The new facility, which will house the company’s growing boxed-bed manufacturing, is expected to be operational by the end of this year.

Locating in Indiana will give Corsicana Mattress access to key markets and allow for same-day shipping, allowing the company to reduce lead times and deliver to its customers efficiently.

“We have had significant growth in our boxed bed business and require a facility that is appropriately equipped with well-trained employees to provide the manufacturing efficiency to support that growth,” said Michael Thompson, chief executive officer of Corsicana Mattress. “Indiana was a great location for us and the local, regional and state agencies we worked with have been very helpful and welcoming throughout this process.”

Founded in 1971, in Corsicana, TX, Corsicana Mattress now operates 10 production facilities across the U.S. and ranks in the top 10 of the mattress industry’s largest producers, according to Furniture Today.

“It is a great day to welcome Corsciana Mattress to the Hoosier state,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “Indiana’s strong history of manufacturing, central location, and skilled talent pipeline will set Corsicana up for success for generations to come.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) offered Corsicana Mattress up to $2.3 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once employees are hired. The LaPorte County Council and County Commissioners approved additional incentives.

Corsicana Mattress, which employs approximately 950 people in the U.S., will immediately begin hiring and training employees for manufacturing and warehouse positions at a temporary space on Woodland Avenue in Michigan City.

“This is what happens when council, commission, RDC and others work collaboratively for success,” LaPorte County Council President Randy Novak and Sheila Matias, Commissioner President said jointly. “We are very pleased that a job training grant fund which the council funded a few years ago is being used as part of the inducement, along with a personal and real property abatement to help sweeten the deal so we could land this company over other competing sites. Bottom line – having a well-trained workforce, marketing our county’s many pluses and offering a perfect setting for this operation at Pinola made the difference.”

