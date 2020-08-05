Continential Investing $4M To Expand Indiana R&D Operations

Continental will invest more than $4 million to expand its research and development operations in northeast Indiana, advancing innovative technologies to reduce noise vibrations for the automotive and commercial sectors. To support its growth, the company plans to create more than 45 new jobs at its DeKalb County location by the end of 2023.

“We are excited and grateful about this opportunity to grow in the region,” said Scott Bykowski, head of research and development for vibration control technology and noise insulation for Continental North America. “Thank you to the Continental management team as well as state and local governments in Indiana for their strong partnership and support throughout this process.”

Germany-based Continental, a manufacturer and distributor of rubber products for a variety of applications, will expand its ContiTech Vibration Control business unit in DeKalb County, renovating and equipping a facility in Auburn. The 100,000-square-foot building will accommodate the consolidation of existing technical centers in Canada and Michigan, while supporting the company’s efforts to increase efficiencies in its anti-vibration systems. Continental plans to be fully moved into the facility by the end of 2024.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) offered the company up to $650,000 in conditional tax credits based on its plans to create up to 46 new jobs in Indiana. These tax credits are performance-based, so the company will be eligible to claim incentives once employees are hired. The city of Auburn approved additional incentives at the request of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership.

“Continental’s decision to expand in DeKalb County continues a long-standing trend of German companies picking Indiana for growth,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “With operations all around the world, we’re grateful that Continental is choosing to grow in northeast Indiana, developing innovative products that are used across the globe while providing quality career opportunities for Hoosiers.”

Continental operates more than 80 locations and employs approximately 46,000 workers across North America, including roughly 470 across its multiple Indiana locations. Continental specializes in vibration control technology and noise isolation for the automotive industry, developing products and systems to optimize in-car vibration and noise levels as well as sealing systems for applications in chassis, brakes and steering. In 2019, the technology company acquired its Auburn location from another major automotive manufacturer. The facility has a long history in the community dating to 1896 when it was operated by Auburn Rubber Corp. Continental operates production sites as well as development and application engineering centers for its vibration control technology and noise insulation solutions in Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Slovakia and the U.S.

“The City of Auburn is excited and very thankful to Continental and its leadership team for selecting our community for this consolidation,” said Auburn Mayor Michael Ley. “This investment can be seen as an extension of the lineage of the Auburn Rubber Company. We welcome them to our community!”

Indiana is home to more than 1,000 foreign-owned business establishments like Continental, which support more than 203,000 jobs. Germany is Indiana’s second-largest source of foreign direct investment, with approximately 120 Germany-based companies employing more than 15,100 workers.

