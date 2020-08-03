Atlanta Is Hottest Tech Hub, NOLA Takes Logistics Crown

Atlanta is the hottest growth leader among Tech Hubs and New Orleans tops the chart of Logistics Leaders in Business Facilities’ 16th Annual Rankings Report.

“With a rapidly expanding skilled workforce that is loaded with talent, Atlanta is a red-hot center of technology,” BF Editor in Chief Jack Rogers said. “When you factor in a lower cost of doing business than larger cities, Atlanta has a leg up on the competition.”

Rogers noted that Atlanta joins the top 10 in several tech-oriented categories in BF’s Metro Rankings for 2020; Georgia’s capital takes fourth place in the magazine’s Cyber Cities ranking and is No. 6 in Startup Ecosystems.

Microsoft recently announced it will invest $75 million in a new facility in the West Midtown section of Atlanta, focused on artificial intelligence and cloud services. The facility, expected to open in summer 2021, will create 1,500 jobs.

New Orleans takes the crown in BF’s first metro ranking of Logistics Leaders, edging out Memphis, TN and Louisville, KY.

“Whether you’re shipping goods by land, sea, air or rail—or through a pipeline—New Orleans is the undisputed heavyweight champion of logistics,” Rogers said. “No metro offers more options for moving goods than the Crescent City.”

Rogers noted that New Orleans has unmatched multimodal connectivity and sits at the intersection of major rail lines hauling freight. Second-place Memphis is home to the FedEx global hub; the UPS hub resides in No. 3 Louisville.

BF also is unveiling its first ranking of leading Industrial Parks. Heading the leaderboard is the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center; rounding out the top five are Elk Grove Business Park, Cedar Port Industrial Park, MidAmerica Industrial Park and Great Southwest Industrial Park.

“Industrial parks have evolved into cities of industry, with their own logistics, on-site permitting authorities, water resources and even fire departments,” Rogers said. “Some of the most innovative business parks now are incorporating mixed-use facilities with residential units.”

Business Facilities is a national publication that has been the leading location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years.

The complete 2020 BF Rankings Report includes state, metro and international rankings.

###