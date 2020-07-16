Poland-Based Manufacturer Will Create Over 400 Jobs In Pennsylvania

CANPACK Group will establish a new aluminum can manufacturing facility and North American Center of Excellence at a former brownfield site in in Lackawanna County, PA. An international manufacturer of aluminum and steel cans and glass bottles for the food and beverage sector and a subsidiary of Pennsylvania-based Giorgi Global Holdings, Inc., CANPACK Group’s investment will create 400 new jobs.

“Since we first invested in CANPACK over 30 years ago, it has grown from a single steel food can manufacturing site in Poland to a true multinational packaging manufacturer with nearly 8,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites located in Europe, South America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. We are extremely excited to bring CANPACK into the United States, the world’s largest aluminum beverage can market,” said Peter Giorgi, president and CEO of Giorgi Global Holdings, Inc. “Despite many attractive locations, we chose Pennsylvania not only because it’s my home and home for many of GIORGI GLOBAL HOLDINGS’ other agricultural and food packaging businesses but also because of the warm welcome we have received from Governor Wolf and the Governor’s Action Team, the Department of Community and Economic Development, the Department of Environmental Protection, Senator John Blake, the Mid-Valley School District, Lackawanna County and the Borough of Olyphant.”

CANPACK’s commitment includes the acquisition and demolition of a blighted 1 million-square-foot facility on a 102-acre brownfield site in Olyphant Borough. The company will establish a 908,000-square-foot aluminum can manufacturing facility and operations center, including a customer experience center portraying CANPACK’s R&D and lithographic capabilities, its first in the United States.

“CANPACK is a great company with a phenomenal growth platform and we are absolutely thrilled to be entering the U.S. market where we will be better able to serve our global customers’ beverage can needs,” said Roberto Villaquiran, CANPACK’s CEO. “In addition, investing in the conversion of a brownfield site to a state-of-the-art aluminum can manufacturing facility and operations center, which creates local jobs and benefits the community, is consistent with CANPACK’s focus on sustainability and being a responsible corporate citizen that gives back to the local community.”

For the brownfield redevelopment project, CANPACK received a proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for $6 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Project (RACP) funding. The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team. The company has pledged to invest nearly $366 million into the project and will create more than 400 executive, professional and technical manufacturing jobs within three years. The project marks the ninth largest capital investment in the Governor Action Team’s history, bringing regional executive-level positions and the largest manufacturing project in the Greater Scranton Area since Proctor & Gamble in 1966.

“CANPACK is known throughout the world for its manufacturing strength, and we are thrilled that the company has chosen Pennsylvania for its entry into North America,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “This company is making a historic investment in Lackawanna County, creating good-paying jobs for hundreds of Pennsylvanians, putting an abandoned brownfield site into productive use, and creating additional revenue for the local community.”

