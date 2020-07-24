Orion Boatworks Will Create 120 Jobs In Valdosta-Lowndes County, GA

Orion Boatworks, LLC will create 120 new jobs and invest more than $3.5 million in Valdosta-Lowndes County, GA. The boat manufacturer will occupy the former Regal Marine facility located in the Azalea City Industrial Park.

“We are thrilled Orion Boatworks has selected Valdosta-Lowndes County as a location for their manufacturing facility,” said Terri Lupo, chairwoman of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority (VLCDA). “Their investment in our community is a testament to our pro-business environment, our strategic location, and our well-trained, diverse workforce. We are thankful for the teamwork and partnerships fostered to make this announcement possible.”

The Orion Boatworks team began constructing luxury yachts 17 years ago. Its current boat collection includes coastal run abouts, custom picnic yachts, sport fishing vessels and center consoles.

“Valdosta-Lowndes County was attractive because they had an existing building which fit our business model and experienced workforce in the region made it the perfect choice,” said a spokesperson from Orion Boatworks. “We appreciate the support of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority and look forward to continuing a successful partnership over the coming years.”

“We are pleased Orion Boatworks has chosen to expand their manufacturing in Valdosta-Lowndes County, “said Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter. “Creating quality jobs for our residents is a top priority of local officials. We know that Orion Boatworks will be a great corporate citizen of our community.”

“We are excited to welcome Orion Boatworks to our community,” said Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson. “This announcement could not come at a better time. We want to continue to keep our economy open and help grow our community’s workforce. I am proud of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority for working to bring this new industry into our community while using an existing facility in the Azalea City Industrial Park.”

Want to learn more about Georgia corporate expansion?

Considering Georgia for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Georgia economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.