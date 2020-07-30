Nestlé Purina PetCare Investing $167M In Pennsylvania Expansion

Nestlé Purina PetCare will expand its operations in Cumberland County, PA hiring 94 employees and adding new processing and packaging lines to its Hampden Township location. Purina has committed to investing more than $167 million into the project within the next three years.

“Purina has had a significant presence in Pennsylvania for more than 20 years, making pet food known worldwide, creating jobs and giving back to the local economy,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “We are proud to see this company grow here and continue its investment in the commonwealth, and we look forward to our continued partnership in the decades to come.”

Purina, which currently employs 320 people in Mechanicsburg, also has pet food operations in Allentown and employs nearly 800 people in Pennsylvania.

“Pet owners have trusted Purina for more than 90 years, and demand for our pet food is strong and continues to grow,” said John Bear, Purina vice president of Manufacturing. “Purina is proud to make high-quality foods for dogs and cats at our Mechanicsburg factory with a continued commitment to safety and environmental sustainability. This expansion reflects an investment in our local operations, and we look forward to continuing to deliver innovative and highly nutritious foods for pets.”

The company received a proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for $282,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits (JCTC), to be distributed upon the creation of the new jobs, and $188,000 in funding for workforce development training. The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team.

Purina is the largest dry dog and cat food maker in the U.S. The Mechanicsburg factory produces many of the company’s flagship brands, including Purina ONE, Purina Pro Plan, Fancy Feast, Dog Chow and Cat Chow.

“For nearly 25 years, Purina has provided premium jobs for residents of Mechanicsburg and surrounding communities,” said Mike O’Brien, Purina Mechanicsburg factory manager. “We’re proud to be making great foods that pets love while expanding the operations and providing even more jobs for the region.”

“Purina has had a long history in Cumberland County as a valued employer, and the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation is proud to partner with them on this project as they continue to provide vital jobs to our local community through this expansion,” said Laura Potthoff, CAEDC director of Business and Workforce Development.

