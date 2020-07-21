International Cushioning Investing $3.6M In Northwest Ohio

International Cushioning Company LLC (ICC) will invest more than $3.6 million to establish a new advanced manufacturing facility in Fremont, OH. The New Jersey-based commercial packaging manufacturer will hire 75 workers in its first year. ICC also has operations in Texas and North Carolina. The company’s products include corner board, PE foam, bubble pack, rolled paper products, and corrugate paper wrap.

When searching for a location for the new operations, ICC needed a central location that would help the company serve its customers in Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as Ohio. Ohio offers a central geographic location within a one-day drive from more than 60 percent of the U.S. and Canadian populations and the nation’s fourth largest interstate highway system.

“We are very excited to be expanding our business into the Midwest to continue to support our current customers and grow our business,” said Terry Nielsen, vice president, ICC. “This new location allows us to continue to build the foundation for future expansion of the business. Our long-term plans include adding additional products and employees to the organization over the next couple of years.”

“We believe that Fremont has presented us with a very business friendly environment and a true partner in helping us make the new operation a success,” said Buddy Bussey, president and owner, ICC

ICC considered several locations in the Midwest. The Regional Growth Partnership, the Sandusky County Economic Development Corporation, the city of Fremont and JobsOhio worked together to land the project, collaborating during the site selection process and creating an incentive package.

“The attraction of International Cushioning brings 75 jobs and new manufacturing operations to Northwest Ohio,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “International Cushioning’s decision to invest in Fremont is an example of collaborative efforts with the RGP and local partners to create new opportunities that lead to a strong economic recovery in Ohio.”

“ICC’s decision to choose Fremont and Sandusky County for its new manufacturing facility shows economic growth and stability within our region,” said Beth Hannam, Executive Director of the Sandusky County Economic Development Corporation. “We are looking forward to continuing a strong relationship with ICC and wish them great success at their new facility.”

