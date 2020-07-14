Harrington Investing $2.4M In New Haven, Indiana Expansion

Harrington, the nation’s largest distributor of industrial piping products for corrosive and high-purity applications, will expand its operations in Indiana, investing more than $2.4 million to establish a distribution center in New Haven that will serve its operations across the Great Lakes region.

“The greater Fort Wayne area was where we started our search process for a new regional distribution center because of its central location in relation to many of our branches,” said David Burnett, director of supply chain at Harrington. “As we’ve started work here, the City of New Haven has been a great partner for us in facilitating a smooth and efficient startup. We’re tremendously excited about the opportunity to continue our growth in the region; this facility will increase our ability to provide products to our customer base and to house additional resources for our surrounding branches.”

With customers across the U.S. and in international markets, Harrington delivers piping systems—including components such as tanks, tubing and hose, grating, pumps, valves, filtration, instrumentation and more—for a wide range of corrosive and high-purity applications. The company is retrofitting an existing building at 2742 Wayne Haven Street in New Haven into a 68,000-square-foot distribution center, allowing the company to increase its national reach and enhance its support to its customer base in the region. The facility, which is expected to be operational by late July, is located in the heart of the company’s Great Lakes footprint, which is home to six of Harrington’s 55 sales branches in Indianapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Cincinnati and Columbus.

Harrington, which currently employs more than 500 across the country and five at its branch in Indianapolis, plans to create up to 20 new jobs by the end of 2024. The company is hiring sales and administrative personnel as well as company truck drivers and warehouse staff.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) offered Harrington Industrial Plastics LLC up to $70,000 in conditional tax credits. These incentives are performance-based, so the company is eligible to claim incentives once employees are hired. Northeast Indiana Works will provide the company with additional hiring and training assistance.

“It’s encouraging to see positive economic momentum in companies like Harrington who are choosing Indiana for growth in multiple areas of the state,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “We’re laser focused on making Indiana the best place to live, work and play, and look forward to supporting Harrington as they continue to flourish and provide quality jobs for Hoosiers in their communities.”

“I’m proud to welcome Harrington to our community,” said New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael. “As a city, we have created a tremendous business climate while maintaining a high quality of life. It’s the best of both worlds, and we’re delighted that the Harrington team has chosen to invest here.”

