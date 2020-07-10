Frito-Lay Investing $200M In Perry, Georgia Expansion

Frito-Lay will expand its operations in the City of Perry, GA, creating 120 new jobs. The New York-based snack manufacturer, a division of PepsiCo, will invest $200 million in the Houston County project.

“For more than 30 years, the Frito-Lay Perry site has been a proud member of the Houston County community and a key contributor to the Georgia economy,” said Callum Bissett, senior site director, Perry, Frito-Lay North America. “As the largest Frito-Lay manufacturing facility in the U.S., our Perry site employs more than 1,000 dedicated employees. We appreciate the support and vision of state and local officials – including the team at the Development Authority of Houston County – who have been instrumental to our continued growth.”

The expansion will add a manufacturing line producing Frito-Lay tortilla chip products, a second line producing Baked Cheetos Puffs, strategic space for a future manufacturing line and a warehouse building to address the new manufacturing lines and future growth.

“Frito-Lay is one of the most recognizable U.S. brands, and we are proud that that this corporate partner continues to find success in Perry, Georgia,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “We are very grateful for the new opportunities this expansion will generate for hardworking Georgians and their families in Houston County.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Project Manager Candice Scott represented the Global Commerce division on the project in partnership with the Development Authority of Houston County.

“Our existing industries are part of the backbone of our economic success here in Georgia, and we have shared our appreciation with Frito-Lay for their outstanding partnership,” said Pat Wilson, commissioner of the GDEcD. “We also thank our area economic development partners who have helped lead the way for Frito-Lay’s Perry facility to become one of the company’s largest manufacturing plants in the world.”

“We are thrilled Frito-Lay has selected Houston County as a location for their manufacturing site expansion,” said Ben Hulbert, chairman of the Development Authority of Houston County. “Their continued investment in our community is a testament to our pro-business environment, our strategic location, and the commitment to excellence from all their dedicated employees. We are thankful for the teamwork and partnerships nurtured every day to make this expansion possible.”

Want to learn more about Georgia corporate expansion?

Considering Georgia for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Georgia economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.