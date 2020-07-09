CoffeeTech Industries Investing $56M In Seguin, Texas

CoffeeTech Industries (CTI) will invest at least $56 million to build a new 112,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility in Seguin, TX. The company will build the facility on a 33-acre site just south of Interstate 10, and the project will result in the creation of at least 91 new jobs.

“Our global team is thrilled to be partnering with the leadership and citizens of Seguin as we take on the task of creating a step-change in the coffee industry with this state-of-the-art instant coffee manufacturing facility,” said CoffeeTech Industries CEO Chad McNair. “We believe the city of Seguin and its surrounding areas provide just the right balance of location, workforce, and way of life to make CoffeeTech Industries a leader in the coffee industry. The CoffeeTech team would like to thank Mayor Don Keil, County Judge Kyle Kutscher, SEDC Executive Director Josh Schneuker, members of the City of Seguin’s City Council, and members of the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court for their guidance and support during our site location process. Looking forward to calling Seguin – home.”

CoffeeTech Industries was founded by veteran coffee industry executives with the desire and know how to build a company that applies innovative technology to disrupt the global coffee market. CTI’s state-of the-art instant coffee manufacturing facility will utilize advanced processing technology and will be designed to deliver instant coffee at a quality comparable to fresh brewed. CTI will bring 13 million pounds of capacity online for the business-to-business market. CTI’s future facility in Seguin will contain processing, drying, and bulk packaging operations with allowance for future capacity and capability expansion. All coffee manufacturing by-product will be repurposed into safe, green, and environmentally friendly products.

“We are delighted that CoffeeTech Industries has selected the City of Seguin and Guadalupe County build their new headquarters and manufacturing facility,” said Seguin Mayor Don Keil. “This project will help create excellent employment opportunities for our residents and help grow our economic base.”

In an effort to successfully recruit CoffeeTech Industries to Seguin, a local incentive package was considered and approved by the Seguin Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) Board of Directors, the Seguin City Council, and the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court. Components of the local incentive package include a land grant by the SEDC and a partial tax abatement by the City of Seguin and Guadalupe County. In exchange for the local incentive package, CoffeeTech will commit to capital investment, job creation and payroll benchmarks.

“Seguin and Guadalupe County’s strategic location, pro-business government and diverse workforce make us an appealing option for businesses looking to locate,” said Kyle Kutscher, Guadalupe County Judge. “We take great pride in CoffeeTech making Seguin and Guadalupe County their future home and look forward to a long and mutually-beneficial relationship.”

CoffeeTech expects to break ground on the project in late 2020, with operations commencing by 2022.

Want to learn more about Texas corporate expansion?

Considering Texas for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Texas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.