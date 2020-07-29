Business Facilities’ 2020 Metro And Global Rankings Reports

NEW ORLEANS: LOGISTICS LEADER

Whether it’s by land, sea, river, air, rail—or in a pipeline—no metro offers more options to ship goods than New Orleans. NOLA takes the crown in our metro Logistics Leaders ranking.

For 300 Years, New Orleans has been the business gateway to America and the world. Local businesses benefit from incredible multimodal transportation (rail, air, truck, barge and ship) and value-added offerings, including warehousing, storage, third-party logistics providers, state-of-the-art facilities, rail connectivity, port operations, ground and air freight, and wholesalers.

The Port of New Orleans, a deep-water port, and its network of land, river, rail and roadway is the definition of elite multimodal connectivity. It is the nation’s only deep-water port with six Class-1 railroads. And, if that’s not enough to convince you that NOLA is the logistics champ—the Crescent City recently cut the ribbon on a new international airport.

NOLA’s international air hub has a new name as well as a sparkling new $1 billion, 35-gate terminal: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY). Satchmo’s new digs show off the spirit of New Orleans throughout the facility through the presence of live music and local restaurants that characterize New Orleans’ distinct culture.

HEADQUARTERS OF HEADQUARTERS

Irving, TX continues to show us that it can punch above its weight class, snaring our no. 7 ranking for Corporate HQ Leaders, a top 10 that is filled with much larger cities, including Irving’s next-door neighbor, second place Houston.

Texas, and North Texas in particular, enjoyed blazing economic growth over the last decade as U.S. and foreign-based corporations relocated their regional and corporate headquarters to benefit from the state’s pro-business tax climate, world-class infrastructure, skilled workforce, affordable housing and central location.

With a population of 240,000, the City of Irving’s highly desirable attributes and amenities have earned it the reputation as the Headquarters of Headquarters.

Irving, TX and Las Colinas, the city’s 12,000-acre masterpiece of a master-planned urban center, have an enviable and unmatched location immediately adjacent to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and 10 minutes to Dallas Love Field. The City intersects with highways 183, 114, 635 and George Bush Turnpike, four of the most important thoroughfares in North Texas. This central location, highway infrastructure and the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) system gives employers access to a population of 3.3 million skilled workers within a 30-minute commute. However, location is only one reason the city has attracted global headquarters for some of America’s largest companies.

“We have a healthy pipeline of prospective relocation deals representing more than one billion dollars in capital investments and tens of thousands of jobs,” said Beth A. Bowman, President and CEO of the Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce and Irving Economic Development Partnership.

A young, educated workforce and population diversity are two more reasons why Irving-Las Colinas has attracted and retained U.S. corporations and a remarkable 150 foreign-based companies. The median age in Irving-Las Colinas is 32, which is six percent lower than the Texas average; 35 percent of the city’s population is foreign born.

Lifestyle choices are also important to employers to help recruit and retain workforce talent. With 56 beautiful, small lakes throughout Irving-Las Colinas, parks, jogging trails, museums, colleges, hospitals, golf courses, cultural and recreational institutions, a convention center and new convention hotel, Las Colinas Urban Center, the city’s business hub, is an oasis in the heart of a major metropolitan area. Venetian-styled canals flank one side of the 125-acre Lake Carolyn with walking paths that meander around offices, shops, restaurants and luxury multi-family residential areas.

Irving’s Las Colinas Urban Center is also a model Transit Oriented Development (TOD) community. TODs are compact, walkable, pedestrian-oriented, mixed-use communities with access to a rapid commuter train system that reduces the need for driving and energy consumption up to 85 percent. Millennial workers find that this lower-stress lifestyle makes Irving-Las Colinas a highly desirable place to live, work, play, walk and visit.

Irving-Las Colinas’ Hidden Ridge development is a 51-acre, $1 billion TOD with over 3,000,000 square feet of planned Class A office space. The mixed-use project, located adjacent to the newest DART rail station scheduled to open later this year, includes the recently completed 1 million-square-foot global headquarters for Pioneer Natural Resources. Hidden Ridge is near Lake Carolyn, Water Street with more than 1,900 multi-family units, restaurants and green space, and the popular Toyota Music Factory entertainment district.

Irving-Las Colinas is also known as a city Built for Business. In a statewide survey of office building projects, Irving-Las Colinas ranked second with more than 4 million square feet of building during the past 10 years. Warehouse construction, particularly important in filling the growing needs for e-commerce companies, is an important part of the Irving economy.

Irving’s master-planned Las Colinas Urban Center has successfully blended the needs of the corporate workplace with innovative technology, beautiful living options and the full range of recreation and entertainment that attracts millennial workforce talent—all within walking distance and convenient transportation. Access to 5G wireless technology allows employees to work at the office, in the community or from their home with seamless connectivity.

“We are confident that North Texas economic fundamentals are the strongest in the nation, and that they remain so particularly for Irving-Las Colinas. We are the address that corporations want. We have the amenities that employers need to attract and retain talent in a safe competitive environment. We have value, location and infrastructure,” Bowman said.

MANUFACTURING CLOUT IN NW OHIO

If anyone tells you that manufacturing isn’t what it used to be in the Rust Belt, tell them to check our top 10 for Manufacturing (Mid-Sized MSAs): three of the top-ranked metros are in Ohio (Toledo at no. 2, Dayton at no. 3 and Akron at no. 7).

The Toledo/Northwest Ohio region has been at the heart of industrial activity since it was founded, and now has taken its place at the forefront of high-tech, advanced technologies. This region possesses the very best of the manufacturing mindset because it’s ingrained in the business community, upheld by the universities and proudly embraced by the region’s people. An abundance of educated employees have helped Northwest Ohio become one of the most robust environments for advanced manufacturing. In the past three years, Northwest Ohio has attracted 140 advanced manufacturing projects representing $3.3 billion and creating more than 5,400 new jobs.

Northwest Ohio offers a talented employment base of more than 130,000 people in manufacturing. The region is home to dozens of higher education institutions, including highly recognized community colleges that offer customized training programs to fit the technical needs of both businesses and individuals.

Ohio has the lowest tax burden on new investment in the Midwest, keeping the cost of doing business low. The NW region has immediate access to three of the country’s most traveled interstates, is home to the largest general cargo port on the Great Lakes and is located within a day’s drive to nearly half the U.S. and Canadian marketplace.

Northwest Ohio’s logistical advantages also make it a key location for manufacturing: within a 300-mile radius of Toledo, the region has access to the most industrial square footage in the United States and Canada. The region has immediate access to three of the country’s most traveled interstates (I-80, I-90 and I-75) and is the largest general cargo port on the Great Lakes. Coupled with its low-cost business environment and location in a state ranking third in manufacturing employment nationwide, Northwest Ohio is leading the new tech-savvy manufacturing industrial revolution.

Northwest Ohio has a rich history of manufacturing that continues to flourish in today’s global economy. From automotive to advanced materials—this region’s manufacturing landscape is more diverse than ever before. The Ohio Manufacturing Extension Partnership supports this valuable industry by providing the products, services and assistance that are dedicated to the productivity, growth and global competitiveness of Ohio manufacturers. The Ohio MEP program works with specialized nonprofits to provide low-cost business and technical assistance to small- and medium-sized manufacturers.

MEMPHIS, TN: TRILLION GALLONS OF AGUA

This year, BF is creating a new metro rankings category, Water Infrastructure. We anticipate that, as the impact of climate change becomes more apparent, water resources and water management will rise to a top priority for states and metros. Memphis, TN, which sits on top of a pristine aquifer with nearly 100 trillion gallons of water in it, is without a doubt the top-ranked metro in our first Water Infrastructure ranking.

Evaluating water resources comes down to three essentials: quantity, quality and cost. And each one of those elements is very nearly unrivaled in Memphis, which means when you take a sip, you’re tasting some refreshing economic development.

Jerry Collins, president and CEO of the Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division, said, “Memphis may be the most water-rich city in the whole world because we have this huge river that flows past Memphis and none of our drinking water comes from that river. All of our drinking water comes from artesian wells and an underground aquifer which is 400 to 1,200 feet below the surface.”

The Memphis Sands aquifer has 99.8 trillion gallons of water in the Greater Memphis region. If you took the water beneath Shelby County and put it on the surface, it would cover the county almost to the top of the Clark Tower.

As for quality, the water is naturally filtered through clay and sand. When taken from some 250 wells in the area it’s aerated to eliminate some iron and dissolved gases. “Basically, it’s getting oxygen into the water,” Collins said. And then there’s filtration which, he said, “just takes iron out of the water.” Finally, it’s treated with minimum levels of chlorine and fluoride as mandated by the EPA.

The cost is reflected in that industrial utility customers have the lowest water bill in the nation. “Many cities have water prices for the same amount of water that are two to three times higher than what our citizens pay,” Collins said.

Memphis Light Gas and Water’s Sheahan Station is one of several huge pumping facilities that keep Memphis Sands Aquifer water flowing through city pipes.

The problems with river-supplied water essentially don’t exist in Memphis—if Memphis got its water from the Mississippi, the treatment costs would be about three times as much as it is now. There is also the fact that the water is so clean and available that it’s less expensive to deal with. Because it’s so pure to begin with, Memphis water can be further purified at far less cost than elsewhere. Research hospitals, laboratories, high-tech manufacturing and similar industries need ultrapure water.

The average cost for a gallon of ultrapure water in Memphis is roughly $1; even in a water-rich state like Minnesota, costs could be more than 10 times higher than it is in the Tennessee city. If you factor in the lower cost of water re-use and maintenance, Memphis’ water advantages are even more profound. A manufacturing facility with a cooling tower can reuse Memphis water for eight or 10 cycles.

While the amount of water in the aquifers is known and the amount coming out is known, the rate of replenishment is not clear. A Blue Stream Task Force established by the City of Memphis has been tasked with addressing this issue. Some 50 representatives of business, government and nonprofits will figure out how best to move ahead and protect a bountiful supply of clean and readily available water.

SAN FRANCISCO, LOS ANGELES ROLLING IN DOUGH

It’s not a surprise that New York City remains the financial capital of the known universe, but the emergence of San Francisco as no. 2 and Los Angeles as no.3 in our Financial Hubs leaderboard may raise a few eyebrows. (We’ll admit we’re still getting used to the fact that L.A. has a downtown.)

According to Investopedia.com, a financial hub refers to a city with a strategic location, leading financial institutions, reputed stock exchanges, a dense concentration of public and private banks and trading and insurance companies. In addition, the website says, these hubs are equipped with first-class infrastructure, communications and commercial systems, and there is a transparent and sound legal and regulatory regime backed by a stable political system.

Since Los Angeles has always been on the forefront of pushing the envelope, the City of Angels is likely to be the first venue to establish a public bank. Following the passage of a state bill, local public banking advocates say they plan to make Los Angeles the first city in the country to establish its own bank.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved a bill allowing local governments to establish public banks. Newsom’s signature makes California the only state aside from North Dakota to permit government-run banks.

City officials acknowledge it could take years before a public bank would actually be up and running in the city. Advocates want L.A. to withdraw its deposits from commercial banks like Wells Fargo and put them into a new, publicly owned financial institution.