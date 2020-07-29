Business Facilities’ 16th Annual Rankings: State Rankings Report

TEXAS TOPS IN BUSINESS CLIMATE

It should come as no surprise that Texas, BF’s 2019 State of the Year, stands atop the leaderboard in our flagship Best Business Climate ranking.

The same factors that propelled TX to its record fourth SOTY award were in play when we tallied up the advantages of doing business in the Lone Star State. Texas has established its hegemony in an impressively diverse array of growth sectors. A rapidly expanding skilled workforce, solid infrastructure, readily available renewable energy and a vibrant innovation ecosystem are just a partial list of the must-haves TX puts on the table for corporate site selectors evaluating locations for their next project.

If that’s not enough to beat the competition, our friends in Texas will see your offer and raise it with lucrative incentives. When the governor reaches for the big chips in the Texas Enterprise Fund, it’s usually time for the other folks in the game to fold ‘em.

Just about all of the advantages cited above were in play this month when Austin, TX landed the most coveted project of the year to date: the gigafactory that will produce Tesla’s new Cybertruck, Semi truck and Models 3 and Y. What is expected to be a 5-million-square-foot assembly plant that will employ up to 5,000 workers will rise on a site on the southeastern edge of the Texas capital.

According to reports, this mega-site selection decision came down to two finalists, Austin and Tulsa, OK. When Travis County, TX (and the local school district) agreed to pony up more than $65 million in tax rebates over 10 years, the deal was sealed.

Rounding out the top five on our business climate leaderboard Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama and North Carolina, respectively.

Tennessee is a perennial contender for BF’s business climate crown, living up to the credo expressed on the TNECD website: “…high expectations, low debt and a pro-business regulatory environment.” The Volunteer State consistently sets a high bar in meeting all of the priorities of businesses evaluating locations in TN, whether it’s customized workforce training, precertified sites or lower industrial electricity costs.

Alabama, home to thriving automotive and aerospace sectors, continues to expand its reach. The state’s central Gulf Coast location makes it attractive to companies looking for regional distribution options.

ALDI U.S. recently announced it will build a new regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, AL to support the company’s growing footprint along the Gulf Coast. The grocery retailer purchased 160 acres in Loxley’s industrial and warehousing district, north of I-10 exit 44. The 564,000-square-foot facility will bring approximately $100 million in capital investment and create 200 jobs for Loxley and Baldwin County. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2021.

“We are eager for ALDI to expand its presence in our state,” said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. “We’re proud to stand behind ALDI’s commitment to bringing value to the people of Alabama and the Gulf Coast region, and we welcome the company’s plans for a regional headquarters and distribution hub in Loxley that will create jobs for our hardworking citizens.”

North Carolina has a growing reputation as a leading high-tech hub, but the Tarheel State hasn’t forgotten its roots as a leader in traditional sectors like furniture-making.

GoldenHome International Inc. will invest $86 million to establish its North American headquarters in Concord, NC. The manufacturer of customized residential cabinet systems will create 257 jobs in Cabarrus County over the next five years.

GoldenHome International Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Xiamen, China-based Xiamen GoldenHome Co., Ltd. The publicly-held company provides high-end integrated kitchen cabinets and customized furnishings, including closet systems, vanity suites and interior doors. Employing a total workforce of more than 4,000 worldwide, GoldenHome products are distributed and sold through 2,000 franchise stores around the world. The company plans to base production, business operations, R&D, distribution, marketing and training at its new North American outpost in Concord.

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 50 provider of managed care services for public and private health plans, will create an East Coast regional headquarters and technology hub in Charlotte, NC. The move will bring 3,237 new jobs to North Carolina and a total investment of more than $1 billion by 2032.

“We chose Charlotte as the home to our East Coast headquarters because we believe it will enable us to continue our strong growth and our mission to serve the most vulnerable populations,” said Michael F. Neidorff, Chairman, President and CEO of Centene. “We look forward to our future in Charlotte and intend to be a strong part of the community, as we are in all of the places where we have business operations.”

Centene’s 3,237-job commitment makes the company’s new Mecklenburg County campus the largest job creation project in the 18-year history of the Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) program. “Centene’s investment here is great for the Charlotte area and our whole state,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “Centene knows that North Carolina has a resilient economy, ready workforce, livable communities and a host of other assets that make our state a leading destination for forward-thinking businesses.”

WIND POWER: BACK IN KANSAS

Not since Dorothy tapped her red shoes together has the wind made bigger news in Kansas: the Sunflower State is our top-ranked state for the percentage of electricity generated from wind power, snatching the crown from longtime champ Iowa, this year’s no. 2.

Kansas also is sprinting up the ladder of installed capacity, blowing past California to seize fourth place in BF’s Installed Wind Power Capacity ranking.

The most surprising thing about the relentless rise of wind power in Kansas is that it didn’t happen years ago. KS had to overcome a rather unique homegrown obstacle: Koch Industries, the oil and gas titan based in Wichita. For years, the Koch brothers waged an aggressive lobbying campaign that tried to undercut incentives aimed at expanding installed wind power in KS.

But even Koch Industries couldn’t stop the winds of change sweeping across the U.S. energy landscape: the exponential expansion of wind energy. Today, there are more than 60,000 wind turbines spinning across 41 states, powering the equivalent of more than 35 million homes in the U.S.

The U.S. added 9,143 MW of wind power capacity to the grid in 2019; another 44,000 MW of wind projects, representing more than $62 billion in investment, are either under construction or in advanced development.

BF has been telling you for years about the potential of offshore wind power to become a major source of energy for the United States. In 2019, the offshore wind energy sector finally arrived, so we created a new renewable energy category in our 2020 state rankings: Offshore Wind Power. Our ranking is based on announced state commitments to install offshore wind capacity by 2035.

East Coast states are leading the way in the creation of this new renewable power source, which has unlimited potential if related investments are made to connect power grids to new offshore wind farms. No. 1, New York, is aiming for more than 9,000 MW of offshore wind power; second-place NJ has announced it will build its capacity up to 7,500 MW.

In June, Gov. Phil Murphy announced plans to develop the New Jersey Wind Port, a first-in-the-nation infrastructure investment that will provide a location for essential staging, assembly and manufacturing activities related to offshore wind projects on the East Coast.

The $400-million the Garden State has earmarked for the New Jersey Wind Port will be the biggest investment in Salem County in a generation. The Wind Port has the potential to create up to 1,500 manufacturing, assembly and operations jobs, as well as hundreds of construction jobs in NJ.

Manufacturing and marshalling projects supported by the Wind Port will drive economic growth in South Jersey, and throughout the state, Murphy said. NJ is committed to using union labor to construct the Wind Port and intends to set a new standard for inclusion of minority and women workers and business owners. Construction is targeted to begin in 2021.

“Offshore wind is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to not only protect our environment but also greatly expand our state economy in a way that has immediate impacts and paves the way for long-term growth,” Murphy said. “The New Jersey Wind Port will create thousands of high-quality jobs, bring millions of investment dollars to our state and establish New Jersey as the national capital of offshore wind. This is a vital step forward in achieving our goal of reaching 7,500 megawatts of offshore wind power by 2035 and 100 percent clean energy by 2050.”

Construction is planned in two phases, beginning in 2021. Phase 1 will develop a 30-acre site to accommodate marshalling activities and a 25-acre component manufacturing site. Phase 2 adds another 150+ acres to accommodate expanded marshalling activities and extensive manufacturing facilities for turbine components like blades and nacelles. The state currently estimates the Wind Port will cost between $300-400 million at full build. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) is leading development and is currently considering a range of public, private and public-private partnership (P3) financing options.

The U.S. installed 13.3 gigawatts of solar photovoltaic power capacity in 2019 to reach 77.7 GW. Solar accounted for 40 percent of all new electric generating capacity added to the grid in 2019, more than any other energy sources (including natural gas) and the highest percentage achieved thus far by solar.

California remains the eternal Sun King: the Golden State has four times as much PV solar capacity as second-place NC. Georgia moves into the top 10 in installed solar power at no. 9.

VIRGINIA IS WIRED FOR SUCCESS

Steel, concrete, low-cost electricity from fossil fuels and wide-open spaces ripe for development were critical commodities required for growth in the 20th century, but data is the currency of the realm in the 21st. So this year we’re introducing a new category that we’ll call a flagship ranking from its inception: Digital Infrastructure.

These are the states that are wired for success, having laid the foundation—okay we’ll call it the ultimate database architecture—needed to support the growth sectors that have a voracious appetite for data in the emerging age of digital transformation.

Virginia is the top-ranked state in our first Digital Infrastructure ranking, a choice made easy by the impressive assets the Commonwealth has deployed to create a gigabit superhighway for data-driven high-tech businesses.

Virginia is home to the largest assemblage of data centers in the world, with Northern Virginia alone accounting for more than 100 (out of 504 known hyperscale data centers worldwide) that total more than 13.5 million square feet of data center space. Synergy Research Group estimates that 25 percent of U.S. hyperscale data centers are located in VA.

In Northern Virginia, network connectivity traces its roots to the U.S. government’s experiments in wide-area fiber optic networking in the 1960s. Today, an intersection of mission-critical fiber backbones connects Virginia to all major markets in the U.S., along with the highest density of dark fiber in the world. An estimated, 70 percent of internet IP traffic is either created or passes through Loudoun County’s “Data Center Alley,” making Ashburn the epicenter for global interconnection.