Bausch + Lomb Expanding, Creating 79 New Jobs In Virginia

Bausch + Lomb will invest more than $35 million to expand its manufacturing facility in the City of Lynchburg, VA. In total, the global eye health company will create 79 new jobs over the next five years.

“Bausch + Lomb is one of the world’s most respected eye health brands, due in large part to the high-quality contact lenses distributed from our Lynchburg site,” said Joseph C. Papa, Chairman and CEO of Bausch Health Companies Inc. “The existing proficiencies and expertise in Lynchburg made it the right place to invest in a needed expansion to help us meet anticipated demand for our newest and most innovative contact lens products. The additional capability in Lynchburg will enable us to ensure Americans have access to our high-quality contact lenses, which is critical to our company’s ongoing transformation and to helping us meet our mission of improving people’s lives with our health care products.”

The company’s investment includes the purchase of 13.1 acres of land across from its operation at 1501 Graves Mill Road. The new facility will expand the overall site to 190,000 square feet, which will provide distribution capabilities for the company’s medical device products, primarily contact lens products, and will be the main point of distribution in the U.S. The company considered locations in other states, however, the strong performance of the current operations and favorable economic environment associated with Virginia made Lynchburg the logical choice for the expansion. The company employs more than 195 workers throughout Virginia, with 153 at its Lynchburg facility.

“Bausch + Lomb has been a valuable employer and partner to Virginia for more than 25 years, and we are thrilled to see this global company expanding its manufacturing and distribution operation in Lynchburg,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “The region’s infrastructure and world-class workforce will position the company for continued growth and success, and we thank Bausch + Lomb for this important economic boost for our Commonwealth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the City of Lynchburg to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $210,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Lynchburg with the project, as well as a performance-based grant of $300,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance (VIP) program, an incentive that encourages capital investment by existing Virginia companies. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development.

Support for Bausch + Lomb’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System, with funding support from the Northam administration and the General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

“Bausch + Lomb’s selection of Virginia as its primary distribution point for the United States is a testament to our strategic location and economic climate, and we thank the company for its major investment and 79 new jobs,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This expansion in Lynchburg will allow the company to meet increasing demand for its eye health products, and Virginia will continue to support Bausch + Lomb as we work toward economic recovery and increased opportunities for citizens across the Commonwealth.”

“I am so pleased that Bausch + Lomb has chosen Lynchburg for this expansion,” said City of Lynchburg Mayor Mary Jane Dolan. “We are proud that employers continue to choose the City of Lynchburg to grow their operations, supporting a strong business climate and ready workforce. Bausch + Lomb is a valued corporate citizen in the City of Lynchburg and we look forward to many more prosperous years of partnership.”

“Supporting the retention and expansion of existing businesses, especially growing jobs in strategic markets, is the number one priority of our economic development efforts in the City of Lynchburg,” said Mark Strosnider, Chair of the Economic Development Authority of the City of Lynchburg. “Lynchburg and its citizens are stronger because employers like Bausch + Lomb choose to grow here and we are proud to support their investment.”

