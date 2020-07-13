Amazon To Open First Fulfillment Center At Port Of Little Rock

Amazon.com, Inc. will open its first fulfillment center in Little Rock, AR. The new fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create over 1,000 new full-time jobs at the Port of Little Rock.

“We’re delighted to be building out our network of operations in Little Rock, Arkansas,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “We greatly appreciate the strong support from local and state leaders as we look to open our first fulfillment center and second delivery station in the state of Arkansas. We look forward to creating over a thousand jobs for the Little Rock community, with industry leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.”

In April, the City of Little Rock and the Little Rock Port Authority approved the sale of 80 acres at the Port of Little Rock to Amazon.com, Inc. The acquisition gives the company exclusive control for the development of the Zeuber Road site.

“It’s not surprising that Amazon has selected the Port of Little Rock as the newest location for its next project,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “Arkansas has a trained workforce and is centrally located with easy access to miles of interstate, rail, and navigable waterways. I am delighted by Amazon’s decision and confident that the Port of Little Rock will be a great fit for the company.”

In the new 825,000-square-foot fulfillment center, Amazon employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys. The site, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create over 1,000 new full-time jobs.

Amazon is also planning a new 85,000-square-foot delivery station which is anticipated to launch in late 2020. Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. The delivery station will create hundreds of permanent, full-time and part-time jobs, in addition to offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own small business delivering Amazon packages, and independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

“Little Rock welcomes Amazon in Arkansas’ first major investment from the company and is excited to provide new economic opportunities to our residents,” said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. “The COVID-19 public health crisis has caused deep concern among many Little Rock families as they struggle to stay afloat due to current economic uncertainty. Today’s announcement provides reassurance that Little Rock will rebound and that jobs are on the way. Additionally, Little Rock’s geographical location with river, rail, road, and air access make it ideal to expand Amazon’s distribution throughout the South.”

