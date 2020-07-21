ALDI To Invest $100M In New Alabama Regional HQ

ALDI U.S. will build a new regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, AL to support the company’s growing footprint along the Gulf Coast. The retailer purchased 160 acres in Loxley’s industrial and warehousing district, north of I-10 exit 44. The 564,000-square-foot facility will bring approximately $100 million in capital investment and create 200 jobs for Loxley and Baldwin County. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2021.

“We are eager for ALDI to expand its presence in our state,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. “We’re proud to stand behind ALDI’s commitment to bringing value to the people of Alabama and the Gulf Coast region, and we welcome the company’s plans for a regional headquarters and distribution hub in Loxley that will create jobs for our hardworking citizens.”

The expansion will be the grocery retailer’s first step into Baldwin County, but not in Alabama. ALDI currently operates 30 stores across Alabama, with a mission to provide a faster, easier and smarter way to save money on high-quality groceries and more. ALDI is known for its value-driven approach to grocery shopping, mostly selling items under its own brands direct from the pallet.

“We are ready to bring the ALDI difference to new markets in Alabama, like Baldwin County,” said Dan Gavin, ALDI’s Vice President of Real Estate. “We’re ramping up our expansion plans to meet the growing demand along the Gulf Coast.”

“We are proud that ALDI has selected Loxley for this monumental investment,” said Richard Teal, mayor of Loxley. “Bringing a regional headquarters is great for Loxley, Baldwin County and Alabama.”

The new Loxley regional headquarters and distribution center will serve new ALDI stores in southern Alabama, Louisiana and throughout the Florida panhandle. ALDI plans to open 70 new stores by the end of the year across its entire footprint, which puts the company on pace to become the third-largest U.S. grocer by store count by the end of 2022.

“ALDI’s new regional headquarters and distribution center will create new job opportunities for the Baldwin County workforce and contribute to our economy,” said Jeb Ball, Baldwin County Commission economic development chair. “ALDI’s growth and success will contribute to overall economic health and help meet the needs of our growing population. We welcome them to Baldwin County.”

ALDI plans to begin operations at its Loxley facility by the end of 2022.

