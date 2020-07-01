$1Billion Tesla Gigafactory Headed For Austin, Texas

Tesla will locate its newest Gigafactory in Austin, TX. The facility will be one of the world’s largest and most advanced automotive plants, and will generate $1 billion in capital investment and bring at least 5,000 new jobs to Travis County, TX.

“Tesla is one of the most exciting and innovative companies in the world, and we are proud to welcome its team to the State of Texas,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Texas has the best workforce in the nation and we’ve built an economic environment that allows companies like Tesla to innovate and succeed. Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas will keep the Texas economy the strongest in the nation and will create thousands of jobs for hard-working Texans. I look forward to the tremendous benefits that Tesla’s investment will bring to Central Texas and to the entire state.”

The 5,000 new jobs will fall across the employment spectrum, from entry-level roles to skilled labor and management with career pathways. Opportunity Austin, an economic development initiative focused on the five-county Central Texas region, estimates that for every one job created directly, four indirect and induced jobs will be created in the region.

Tesla will also generate millions of dollars in tax revenue for local and state governments each year. As part of Tesla’s plan to locate the new facility in the Austin region, the company intends to invest in the community through workforce initiatives, technical colleges, and programs for K-12 schools.

“We are excited to welcome our new neighbors Tesla into the DVISD community,” said Del Valle ISD Board of Trustees President Rebecca Birch. “From the start, their support, generosity, and commitment to our students has been unwavering. Based on the overwhelmingly positive feedback at both of our public board meetings, this sentiment is shared not only with our board and president, but our community at large. As demonstrated in other locations, Tesla can make a big impact on student learning. We are looking forward to developing multiple pathways to enrich our students’ and community’s lives with programming and employment opportunities. We are confident that Tesla will be ‘DV Proud’ partnering with us on the journey of preparing students for a successful future.”

