TTI Floor Care Investing $20M In Tennessee Expansion

TTI Floor Care North America will invest $20 million to increase manufacturing at its facility in Cookeville, TN. As part of the project, the company will create 500 jobs over a five-year period in Putnam County.

TTI Floor Care’s Cookeville investment will allow the company to diversify its manufacturing footprint and enhance its product portfolio. The company will add several new production lines, products and shifts at the facility. Capital investment will go toward building improvements, upgrades and the installation of new equipment.

“We want to thank the State of Tennessee, the Tennessee Valley Authority, Putnam County, and the Cookeville community for their tremendous partnership and support,” said Jessica Rapp, VP and General Manager, TTI Floor Care North America. “Our commitment and investment in Cookeville demonstrate the high degree of confidence we have in our exceptional employees and partners throughout the state. We are excited about significantly expanding our capabilities and workforce to manufacture world-class products in Cookeville for years to come.”

TTI Floor Care owns three of the biggest names in the floor care industry: Hoover, Dirt Devil and Oreck. Its parent company, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., is a fast-growing world leader in power tools, accessories, hand tools, outdoor equipment and floor care appliances. The TTI brands also include MILWAUKEE and Ryobi.

“I’d like to thank TTI Floor Care for its commitment to Putnam County and the confidence it has in the workforce of Tennessee,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Now more than ever, we know Tennesseans need access to job opportunities. As we work to restart our economy, major investments like this from TTI Floor Care will help our economic rebound considerably.”

“TTI Floor Care’s investment is tremendous news for Cookeville and Putnam County, and we welcome the creation of hundreds of valuable jobs in the Upper Cumberland,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “Bringing Tennessee’s economy back will require strong partnerships between businesses and local communities, and TNECD is committed to supporting them every step of the way.”

Since 2015, TNECD has supported 11 economic development projects in Putnam County, totaling nearly 2,000 job commitments and $258 million in private capital investment.

“The expansion of an existing industry like TTI Floor Care is a sign that businesses continue to see growth potential in Putnam County,” said Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter. “We welcome the opportunity to have this great company expand in our community and continue our partnership for many years to come.”

