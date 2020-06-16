Ross Stores Investing $68M In York County, South Carolina

Ross Stores, Inc. will invest $68 million to expand its distribution and warehousing operations in York County, SC. The off-price apparel and home fashion company’s expansion project is expected to create 700 new jobs over five years.

“York County and the state of South Carolina have been a good place to do business for Ross for many years,” said Ross Stores, Inc. Senior Vice President Eric Johnson. “We look forward to expanding and improving our distribution and packaging capabilities as we increase our presence in York County.”

Founded in 1982, Ross offers high-quality name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, home fashions and more at bargain prices. The company operates retail operations in over 1,800 locations across the United States and Guam.

“We are always thrilled to see one of our existing businesses grow its presence in our state,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We celebrate Ross Stores, Inc.’s decision to expand and create 700 new jobs in the Palmetto State.”

South Carolina’s Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

“Today’s announcement is another big win for South Carolina. Ross Stores, Inc.’s decision to further invest in our state shows how critical good transportation infrastructure is in attracting investments that create jobs,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt. “Congratulations to Ross and York County on this exciting news.”

“Ross Stores, Inc. brought significant investment and jobs to Rock Hill when they located here in 2013, and I’m thrilled to know our community has served them well,” said City of Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys. “We look forward to working with them on expansion efforts and bringing more jobs and opportunity to the people of Rock Hill. I wish Ross Stores, Inc. much continued success. Congratulations!”

