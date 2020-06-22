Ramsey Solutions' Expansion Will Create 600 Jobs In Franklin, Tennessee

Ramsey Solutions will invest $52 million to expand its corporate headquarters in Franklin, TN and create 600 jobs. The company, led by personal finance expert and national radio host Dave Ramsey, will build a second office building, totaling nearly 192,000 square feet and six stories, on its corporate campus in Williamson County. This is part of Ramsey Solutions’ continued expansion, which started in 2015 when the company closed on 47 acres of land in the Berry Farms development.

“We appreciate our partnership with Gov. Lee and [Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD)] in helping us create another 600 jobs for our state,” said CEO of Ramsey Solutions, Dave Ramsey. “Tennessee’s low tax environment is causing healthy business growth and migration. It’s helping boost our economy, and we’re honored to be a part of that.”

In 2019, the Ramsey team moved into the first six-story office building, which includes podcast and radio studios, more than 200,000 square feet of workspace, a team member cafeteria, a bookstore and coffee shop for guests watching “The Dave Ramsey Show” live in the studio. This latest expansion will accommodate the company’s continued growth. Construction on the second office building began in August 2019 and is expected to be completed in May 2021.

“As we work to get Tennessee’s economy back on track, significant expansions like this from Ramsey Solutions will help our economy recover by offering our residents quality job opportunities,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Ramsey Solutions has long been a terrific corporate citizen in Williamson County, and I am pleased to see it continue to invest and create high quality jobs.”

“Ramsey Solutions’ commitment to create 600 jobs is encouraging news for Middle Tennessee,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “Private investment and job creation are critically important for Tennessee’s economic recovery, and TNECD is committed to support our businesses and communities every step of the way.”

Since 2015, TNECD has supported more than 30 economic development projects in Williamson County, representing approximately 5,100 job commitments and nearly $485 million in investment.

Want to learn more about Tennessee corporate expansion?

Considering Tennessee for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Tennessee economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.