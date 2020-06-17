QTC Will Invest $5M To Establish Operations Center In Nashville

QTC, a subsidiary of Leidos Holdings, Inc., will invest approximately $5 million to establish a new operations center in Nashville. The investment will create approximately 410 jobs in Davidson County, TN over the next five years.

“QTC is excited to expand our operational services in Nashville,” said QTC CEO Grant Kim. “We look forward to joining the vibrant Nashville community, onboarding local talent and demonstrating our mission of making the world safer, healthier and more efficient with the surrounding community.”

QTC provides disability and occupational health examination services for veterans, federal employees, and the commercial industry. The company offers a full suite of employment-focused medical exams and diagnostic testing services. Its network is supported by more than 1,700 experienced clinical, corporate and operational associates, over 90 clinic locations, and partnerships with more than 12,000 physicians and allied health professionals.

“Now more than ever, we need to ensure that Tennesseans have access to quality job opportunities, and we are proud to support QTC’s plan to create 400 jobs in Nashville,” said Governor Bill Lee. “This is tremendous news as we work to get Tennesseans back to work and our state economy back in full swing.”

“First and foremost, TNECD remains committed to attracting quality family-wage jobs for our residents,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “I thank QTC for its commitment to create 400 jobs in Nashville. Investments like this will help lay the foundation for Tennessee’s economic recovery and bring much-needed job opportunities to Middle Tennessee.”

Since 2015, TNECD has supported 76 economic development projects in Davidson County, representing more than 23,000 job commitments and $2.2 billion in investment.

Want to learn more about Tennessee corporate expansion?

Considering Tennessee for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Tennessee economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.