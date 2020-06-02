Printful Investing $2M In New Canadian Fulfillment Center

Printful plans to open a new 31,215-square-foot facility in Mississauga, Ontario, with production expected to start by the end of 2020. This is the on-demand fulfillment company’s first facility in Canada and seventh worldwide. The company’s initial investment will be more than $2 million and it is planning to grow its Canadian team to 50 people in its first three years of operation.

With Canada being Printful’s second-largest market after the U.S., the company wants to improve logistics and the overall experience for Canadian store owners and their customers. It is estimated that the new facility will cut shipping time down from nine days to two days in Ontario, and four days in most other provinces. Another benefit is that domestic orders will not have to go through customs or be charged import duties.

“We’re continuing to expand internationally and grow our competitive advantage. We already have a large customer base in Canada and with domestic fulfillment, we see the potential to establish ourselves as a key player,” says Printful CEO Davis Siksnans.

Printful will start by fulfilling direct-to-garment (DTG) and embroidered hats and apparel. The Printful product offering in Canada will develop over time.

Printful worked closely with Invest in Canada and Toronto Global to help find a fulfillment location and expand its business into Canada.

“With one of the most highly skilled and diverse workforces in the world, Mississauga is a top destination for business and talent,” said Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “Printful’s investment is a testament to Mississauga’s strong position on the innovation corridor and the attractiveness of our city to international companies. I’m delighted to welcome Printful to Mississauga’s growing and innovative business community!”

