Metalworx Relocating HQ, Manufacturing Facility To Virginia

Metalworx, Inc. will invest $7.6 million to relocate its headquarters and manufacturing functions from South Carolina to the former Core Fitness Complex in Grayson County, VA. The manufacturer also considered North Carolina for the project, which will create 59 new jobs.

“We are pleased to move forward with our expansion into Grayson County and we anticipate this will help us continue to meet our growing customer demand,” said Michael Sawer, President and CEO of Metalworx. “This expansion is consistent with our vision to grow a sustainable and successful company through development of employees that share our passion for manufacturing and provide meaningful value for our customers. We chose Grayson County based on the strong work ethic and positive attitudes of the people who live and work here, and the small-town atmosphere. We hope to provide Grayson County and the surrounding area with skilled manufacturing employment opportunities, competitive wages and benefits, and expand our existing apprenticeship program. We appreciate all of the support we have received from state and local officials and look forward to our future in Grayson County.”

The company makes low-to high-volume components, assemblies, and products for the medical, forestry, defense, aerospace, power generation, transportation, communications, steel, wind energy, packaging, and other industrial and technology-based industries. Metalworx partners with three related entities: Real Performance Machinery, a sawmill equipment manufacturer; Innovative Medical Solutions Group, a medical equipment mounting manufacturer; and Range of Motion Enterprises, a product development consulting firm.

“Virginia had a strong foundation for job growth before the pandemic, and Metalworx’s decision to relocate to our Commonwealth demonstrates that companies remain confident in our economy and its people,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “This project is a win-win, as the company will return a vacant facility to productive use while creating 59 high-quality jobs in Southwest Virginia and tapping into the region’s dedicated manufacturing workforce and training programs.”

“This is an important time to gain new corporate partners, and we thank Metalworx for its investment and the creation of well-paid jobs in Grayson County and Southwest Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This project is evidence of the region’s ability to attract businesses, with its talent, infrastructure, and amenities. We look forward to seeing Metalworx ramp up production in Virginia.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Grayson County, the Town of Independence, Virginia’s Industrial Advancement Alliance, and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission to secure the project for Virginia. Gov. Northam approved a $150,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Grayson County with the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $265,000 in Tobacco Region Opportunity Funds for the project. Metalworx is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, and funding and services to support Metalworx employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“With the recent workforce layoff at Core Fitness, this manufacturing expansion will fill a gap for our workforce and complement the existing workforce development classes currently taught at Grayson County High School,” said Independence Town Manager Reid Walters. “In addition to their manufacturing operation, Michael and Leah Sawer have purchased the former Grayson Garment Mill and are in the process of formulating a redevelopment plan for this significant property located in the heart of Independence. The Town Council welcomes Metalworx to our community and looks forward to working with local leaders and Mr. and Mrs. Sawer on these transformational projects.”

