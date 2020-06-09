McClancy Seasoning Investing $9.4M In South Carolina

McClancy Seasoning will invest more than $9.4 million to expand its Lancaster County, SC operations. The food product innovation and manufacturing company is expected to create 108 new jobs, more than doubling the its employment.

“McClancy Seasoning company is pleased to announce our intention to expand our operations and expansion of employment in Lancaster County,” said McClancy Seasoning President Reid Wilkerson. “We have expanded our operations since moving to the county in 1984 to two locations in 1993. We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Lancaster County Economic Development and the county council to support our growth and look forward to remaining a part of the community for years to come. At McClancy our mission is to nourish, delight and exceed expectations of families across the globe every meal, every day.”

With two locations in Indian Land, McClancy Seasoning is expanding operations at both facilities. The company is adding a 20,000-square-foot expansion at its 1 Spice Road facility and a 50,000-square-foot expansion at its facility located at 8746 Charlotte Highway. The expansions will enable the company to significantly grow production and distribution capabilities for major fast food restaurants, food manufacturers and its private label packaging. The expansion is expected to be completed by September 2021.

“It is always great to see a company succeeding in our state – especially a family-owned business like McClancy Seasoning,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This company’s decision to invest more than $9 million and create 108 new jobs is great news for the Lancaster County community and the hardworking people who live there.”

“South Carolina’s business-friendly environment, skilled workforce and unparalleled infrastructure offer a recipe for success for companies to thrive,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt. “Congratulations to McClancy Seasoning, and we look forward to seeing even more continued success in the years ahead.”

McClancy Seasoning produces a variety of seasonings and serves as a full-service food production company offering ready-to-prepare food products and convenience items. The family-owned company’s research and development center creates distinctive and customizable products to meet the demands of a fast-paced and constantly changing market.

“Existing businesses are a top priority, and we appreciate all that McClancy Seasoning has meant to our community over many years,” said Lancaster County Department of Economic Development Executive Director Jamie Gilbert. “From the outset, Lancaster County was committed to ensuring that McClancy would continue to grow and prosper in the county for another 40 years. Their expansion reflects the outstanding business climate our county and state afford, and the importance we place on meeting the needs of existing industry.”

