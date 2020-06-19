May / June 2020 Issue (Volume 53, Number 3)

Business Facilities May / June 2020

ON THE COVER

COVID 19: Response and Recovery | Economic development organizations have played a central role in distributing emergency financial relief to small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, acting as the point of contact for federal SBA loans and a plethora of new state and metro grants and loans aimed at providing a lifeline to the local economy. EDOs, businesses and higher ed resources have joined forces to create new supply lines for desperately needed personal protection equipment.

FEATURES

The Skills To Cope With Crisis | According to labor force experts, now is the time for companies to double down on their learning budgets and commit to reskilling in order to help workers adapt to rapidly changing conditions, strengthen businesses for future disruptions and address the pre-pandemic skills gap. Find out how some locations are handling this crisis and evolving technologies.

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biotech Campus Scales Up To Fight COVID-19 | Companies at Huntsville, AL’s HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology have increased lab testing capacity, rolled out point-of-care testing diagnostics, and continued work on antibody treatments for immune response.

Local For Local | Pandemic-related disruptions are forcing industry leaders to rethink supply chain and logistics strategies, with a trend toward localization.

Meet The HQ Magnets | Location is an important part of a company’s identity. Take a look at a few cities that pass the appeal test for corporate HQ.

Tennessee Charts A Safe Reboot | A statewide initiative pledges to safely reboot Tennessee’s economy through guidance and best practices for employers, employees, businesses and consumers.

Amazon Gets Bigger In Delaware | The First State will soon be home to a third Amazon fulfillment center. The new Wilmington facility is expected to create more than 1,000 full-time jobs.

Hungry For High Tech | Now at the forefront of emerging sectors like cloud computing and cybersecurity, Virginia stands ready to push new boundaries as a U.S. leader in IT.

Healthcare In A Hub With Hometown Feel | See why Sierra Vista, AZ is uniquely positioned for businesses in the healthcare industry that are seeking to expand, relocate or launch a new enterprise.

Center Of Innovation In Scenic New Hampshire | Claremont, NH is a bustling mill town full of forward-thinking manufacturers and creative entrepreneurs.

BUSINESS REPORTS

Maryland: Recovery Effort | Six counties in Maryland, representing a majority of the state’s population, will work together along with federal and state partners to support economic recovery.

North Carolina: Goldenhome Grows | Customized cabinet system manufacturer will invest $86 million to establish its North American HQ in Concord, creating 257 jobs in Cabarrus County over five years.

