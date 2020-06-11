Lowe's Canada Building New Distribution Center In Greater Calgary

Lowe’s Canada and Highfield Investment Group have entered into an agreement to build a Lowe’s Canada distribution center in the High Plains Industrial Park, within Rocky View County northeast of Calgary. The project is part of Lowe’s Canada’s plans to optimize its Canadian distribution network to better meet the needs and expectations of its in-store and online customers. The new 1,230,000-square-foot facility is expected to open in the fall of 2021 and will represent a joint investment of more than $88 million.

“This new distribution center will allow us to substantially enhance our distribution network capacity and serve our Lowe’s and RONA corporate stores and customers, as well as our RONA affiliated dealers, more efficiently throughout Western Canada,” said Gregor Stuart, Senior Vice-President, Supply Chain at Lowe’s Canada. “We are thrilled with this new venture. With the recent acquisition of our Boucherville distribution centre in Quebec, it is yet further evidence of Lowe’s Canada’s commitment to always better serving our Canadian customers.”

“High Plains Industrial Park is centre ice for corporate Canada’s western distribution centres and ecommerce fulfillment facilities due to its excellent transportation efficiencies, outstanding labour force, and compelling rent economics,” said Adrian Munro, President, Highfield Investment Group. “We’re excited to be the developer of choice for the largest leased distribution centre in Western Canada.”

The construction of this new distribution center will begin in June 2020. Ideally located in the High Plains Industrial Park, it will consolidate the capacity of several existing Lowe’s Canada satellite warehouses and regional distribution centers located in the Calgary market. Lowe’s Canada’s existing distribution center in Calgary will not be impacted by this project and will remain in operation.

“This is great news for Alberta,” commented Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. “The construction of the new Lowe’s Canada distribution center will create jobs for Albertans when they are needed most. Once complete, this new facility will employ Albertans for years to come, and demonstrates a vote of confidence in our province’s future.”

“Rocky View County is delighted to welcome Lowe’s Canada,” added Reeve Greg Boehlke, Rocky View County councillor. “The County has focused on attracting world-class logistics facilities through strong transportation corridors, competitive taxes, and reasonable regulatory requirements. We know the Lowe’s Canada distribution centre will be a great success for the company and the community.”

Advisors and partners to the parties to the transaction include Jones Lang LaSalle Brokerage for Lowe’s Canada, and CBRE, Hillwood, and Highwood for Highfield Investment Group.

