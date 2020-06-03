Huali Floors Creating 315 Jobs In Murray County, Georgia

Huali Floors, a China-based manufacturer of resilient flooring, will establish its first U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Murray County, GA. Huali Floors will create at least 315 new jobs and invest more than $27 million in an existing facility.

“Our USA headquarters and manufacturing facility will further support our commitment in bringing world-class service and quality to our customers,” said Philip Yuan, president of Huali Group. “The strong flooring community that the Northwest Georgia area embodies was a determining factor in our commitment, and we want to be part of that spirit. We, Huali Floors, are very excited and proud to be able to call Murray County our USA home and become an active member, as we saw and felt the strength of the community through the project process. We look forward to growing here in Northwest Georgia and are committed to investing and supporting our new community.”

Established in Taizhou, Jiangsu Province in 2002, Huali Floors is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of resilient flooring. Huali manufactures a variety of floor covering products, including luxury vinyl tiles, stone plastic composite, and wood plastic composite flooring.

Huali Floors employs more than 2,000 full-time workers with revenues in excess of $360 million. Huali currently utilizes the Port of Savannah and plans to use the Appalachian Regional Port in Murray County. Jobs at the new facility will include administration, manufacturing, and research and development positions.

“We are excited to welcome Huali Floors to Murray County,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “It’s a testament to Georgia’s logistics network and readily available workforce when an innovative company like Huali Floors chooses Georgia to establish their first U.S. manufacturing operation. I congratulate the hardworking Georgians in Murray County on this exciting news, and I am confident Huali will find success in the Peach State.”

Georgia was the No. 1 exporter among U.S. states for floor covering products in 2019, with a total export value of $485.4 million, and Northwest Georgia is home to a majority of the state’s floor covering industries. The new inland Appalachian Regional Port plays a key role in Georgia’s supply chain network.

“The experience of this project from day one has been exactly what a community wants,” said Steve Smith, chairman of the Murray County Industrial Development Authority. “The partnership between the state and our Industrial Development Authority Director, Illya Copeland, has been great. The people from Huali have the best people on the job to make this project a success. We are excited that they chose Murray County as their home in the United States.”

“The reason this project is successful is due to the partnership between our Industrial Development Authority and the Georgia Department of Economic Development,” said Greg Hogan, sole commissioner of Murray County. “From the first visit with Huali, there was a natural feel in the air that told me we would become home to their first U.S. facility. We welcome these wonderful people to our community and couldn’t be more proud of the work put in by the state and our local industrial development authority.”

“It speaks volumes that Huali Floors sees the benefit in the Port of Savannah and the connection to the Appalachian Regional Port, and plans to locate their very first U.S-based manufacturing facility 9.5 miles away from the terminal,” said Wesley Barrell, Georgia Ports Authority regional manager of strategic operations. “Huali’s projected volume will be handled with efficiency and precision, we look forward to a long-standing relationship both at the Appalachian Regional Port and the Port of Savannah.

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Regional Project Manager Taylor Kielty and Project Manager Sandra Yang represented the Global Commerce division in partnership with Georgia Quick Start, the Murray County Industrial Development Authority, Georgia EMC, Georgia Ports Authority, and Georgia Power.

“We are thrilled to hear that Huali Floors will be calling Georgia its U.S. home. By locating here, the company will not only benefit from our logistics infrastructure, including the Appalachian Regional Port, but also from becoming a part of our business community,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Winning this competitive project will have a big impact in Murray County and the state as Huali will continue to do business with industry leaders and attract new suppliers to the region. We want to thank all of our business development partners for bringing this investment to Northwest Georgia.”

Want to learn more about Georgia corporate expansion?

Considering Georgia for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Georgia economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.