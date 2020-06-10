Dot’s Pretzels Investing $15M In Edgerton, Kansas Expansion

Dot’s Pretzels, LLC has selected Logistics Park Kansas City in Edgerton, KS for its new manufacturing facility. The company is investing $15 million in the new facility and will create 22 new jobs.

The new facility will increase Dot’s production capacity to meet the ever-increasing national demand for its signature snacks. The company plans to begin operations later this year.

“We are making significant investments in our technology at the new facility to keep the company on an aggressive growth trajectory,” said Randy Johnson, CEO of Dot’s Pretzels. “Not only will we be able to produce more pretzels but do so with greater consistency and ability to expand our product lines.”

Dot’s Pretzels purchased the 186,107-square-foot building in Edgerton as part of a deal with Copaken-Brooks. The new facility will be the largest manufacturing plant for Dot’s Pretzels.

“Food manufacturing is an industry on the rise, and we are excited to diversify the offerings at LPKC with the addition of Dot’s Pretzels,” says James Oltman, President of ElevateEdgerton! “A big thank you to our partners at Copaken Brooks, CBRE, the Kansas Department of Commerce, Kansas City Area Development Council, KC SmartPort, Kansas Manufacturing Solutions, Evergy and the City of Edgerton for their hard work to make this project happen.”

“I’m happy to welcome Dot’s to Edgerton,” says Mayor Donald Roberts. “We look forward to having a great partnership for years to come.”

“We are so pleased to see Dot’s Pretzels’ plan for growth in Edgerton, and proud that Dot’s is making Kansas home to its largest facility in the nation,” said Kansas Department of Commerce Secretary David Toland. “To help with Dot’s planned expansion, Commerce worked with our partners at KCADC, Evergy, ElevateEdgerton! and the City of Edgerton every step of the way. Collaborations like this are absolutely critical to helping Kansas companies grow.”

