Bates Precast Concrete To Invest $5M In Georgia Expansion

Bates Precast Concrete, Inc. will expand its footprint in Valdosta-Lowndes County, GA with a capital investment of up to $5 million. The company will build a new office and production building and increase its storage area to support production capacity and new product lines at its facility located in Lake Park Industrial Park. The expansion project will create an unspecified number of new jobs in the region.

“We are excited to break ground and start construction on our new facility which will include a new office and facility for production, that will allow us to grow both our customer base and production lines,” said Sharie Bates Elliott, CEO of Bates Precast Concrete. “This expansion will make it possible for Bates Precast Concrete to provide more jobs and better benefits for existing employees, as well as continuing to provide quality products for the airports, roads, schools, and backyards.”

At its regularly scheduled May board meeting, the Valdosta Lowndes County Development Authority (VLCDA) approved a development agreement that will assist Bates Precast Concrete in its expansion. Established in 1986, the company specializes in making its own design of concrete mix and customizing designs of precast items for both commercial and residential needs.

“I am very excited to announce this expansion of one of our great local industries. For over 34 years, Bates Precast Concrete, Inc. has continued to see growth in Valdosta-Lowndes County,” said Terri Lupo, chairman of the VLCDA Board of Directors. “Not only are they investing more capital into our community, they will grow jobs here for our residents.”

“The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority continues to be a valued resource for our company,” Bates added.

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin before the end of 2020.

