Agero To Create 900 Jobs In Clarksville, Tennessee

Agero, Inc. plans to invest $2 million to expand its operations in Clarksville, TN and create 900 jobs by 2025. To support this growth, Agero has expanded its Montgomery County operations by nearly 14,000 square feet.

“The city of Clarksville has proven to provide a wealth of talent, with hardworking, dedicated and driven residents that continue to support this location as Agero’s largest call center,” said Chris Richard, VP, Contact Center Operations, Agero. “We have developed a strong connection with this community, and we are incredibly proud to continue to expand our presence here in service to our millions of consumers annually.”

Agero is a leading B2B provider of driver assistance services, including roadside assistance and accident management. The company supports more than 115 million vehicles in partnership with leading automakers, insurance carriers and other clients. The company responds to approximately 12 million requests for roadside and accident assistance annually.

“As we work to jumpstart Tennessee’s economy again, Agero’s significant expansion and creation of 900 jobs will provide a needed boost for the Clarksville community,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I’d like to thank Agero for its continued expansion in Clarksville and the confidence it has in the workforce of Tennessee.”

Agero first established operations in Montgomery County in 2012. Approximately 750 employees in Clarksville provide critical roadside assistance services to drivers throughout the U.S. With a second Tennessee facility based in the Tri-Cities area, the new jobs and financial investment will further strengthen Agero’s presence in the state.

Since 2015, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported five economic development projects in Montgomery County, resulting in the creation of 1,800 jobs and $1 billion in private capital investment.

“TNECD is committed to continue supporting our businesses and communities as we get Tennessee’s economy back on track,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “Agero’s plan to create 900 jobs is encouraging news for Clarksville and Middle Tennessee, and I look forward to the benefits this type of private investment and sizable job creation will have.”

“We are grateful Agero chose to expand in Montgomery County and for its involvement in the community,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett. “I believe the leadership and employees of Agero understand that Montgomery County is the place to be and that the local governments and affiliated organizations are willing partners in advancing the mission of Agero. This is good news for Agero and for our community.”

