Accenture Federal Services To Create 1,400 Jobs At New Missouri Facility

Accenture Federal Services (AFS) will open an Advanced Technology Center in St. Louis later this year to provide U.S. federal government agencies with digital, cloud, automation, artificial intelligence and cyber solutions. The AFS Advanced Technology Center is expected to bring up to 1,400 new technology jobs to the St. Louis area over five years.

“The region’s skilled talent, vibrant technology ecosystem and strong commitment to collaboration between government, civic, business, academic and community partners made St. Louis the ideal location for our new Advanced Technology Center,” said AFS CEO John Goodman. “We are thrilled to provide our people and new hires a great place to do work that matters by expanding our operations in this area.”

The AFS Advanced Technology Center will collaborate closely with the AFS Cyber and Advanced Technology Centers in San Antonio, TX; the Accenture Federal Digital Studio in Washington, DC; and specialized centers in Niagara Falls, NY, and Chesapeake, VA.

“Together, this network provides an unmatched ability to design and deliver modern solutions for our federal clients at speed and at scale,” said Ali Bokhari, managing director of AFS’ delivery center network.

According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, if AFS meets its hiring targets, it will be eligible for up to $20.2 million in retained state withholding taxes through the Missouri Works program. The company will also receive $219,000 for training and recruitment assistance through the Missouri One Start program. In addition, the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership is recommending a local incentive package to defray $11.1 million in new equipment purchases and the $7.1 million cost of rehabbing the office building.

“We’re proud to welcome Accenture Federal Services to Missouri where we’re developing the next generation of tech talent,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Missouri is already recognized as one of the most prepared states for the digital economy, and at a time when more Missourians are looking for work following the COVID-19 crisis, this move will create more opportunity for Missourians, grow our technology workforce, and strengthen our standing as a technology hub in the U.S.”

“The selection of St. Louis signifies Accenture’s continued confidence in the region as an optimal location to do business, and the addition of 1,400 new jobs will enrich our already-thriving technology climate,” said AllianceSTL President and CEO Steve Johnson. “We worked in close collaboration throughout this process with our great partners at the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, Missouri Partnership, the Missouri Department of Economic Development and Ameren Missouri.”

