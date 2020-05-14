Wedge Brands Investing $14M In Montrose, Colorado

Wedge Brands, LLC will build a 76,000-square-foot logistics and distribution center for the outdoor industry on the Colorado Outdoors campus in Montrose, CO. The company will invest an estimated $14 million into the new facility. Construction is set to begin in 2020 with a completion date of 2021. Wedge intends to bring several new jobs to Montrose over the next two years.

Colorado Outdoors is a 164-acre economic development project along the Uncompahgre River corridor. The project aims to attract outdoor-centric industries to Montrose, CO and will also include river restoration, retail, residential and industrial development.

Brands planned for the Montrose expansion and new distribution center include Level Gloves USA, Northwave USA, Koda Nutrition USA, State of Elevenate, KAR, Briko, and Xcel Wetsuits. Combined these companies cover a range of premium outdoor gear including ski and board, bike, lifestyle/apparel, nutrition, sport performance, and surf. In addition, they will build excess capacity to provide third party logistics (3PL) services to other outdoor brands located on the campus through their own operating company, KAR Direct, LLC.

Wedge Brands is led by Jarka Duba of Aspen, CO. The company was founded by Duba, the CEO of ZG Holdings. Prior to ZG, Duba founded and led sporting goods company POC USA until the company acquisition by Black Diamond Inc.

“We are excited to be a part of Colorado Outdoors vision for the Western Slope. Montrose is a great place to work and to ski, bike, hike, and fish,” said Duba. “ We look forward to integrating into the community.”

“Our vision of becoming a destination manufacturing campus for the Outdoor Industry in Colorado is becoming a reality. We are thrilled with Wedge Brands’ decision to relocate their facility from Reno, Nevada to Montrose, Colorado. We think it will be a catalyst for other outdoor industry companies to join us,” added David Dragoo of Colorado Outdoors. “The City of Montrose takes pride in being able to welcome dynamic businesses such as Wedge Brands.”

“We took great care in building an environment that would allow such a business to thrive and we look forward to seeing that become a reality,” said Chelsea Rosty, the city’s director of business innovation.

“Wedge Brands is a dynamic company in our industry that has taken some exciting steps to grow their appeal across domestic and international markets, and we are excited to welcome them to Colorado Outdoors,” said Nathan Fey, Director of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office. “The decision to relocate to Montrose reflects the appeal that Colorado’s business ecosystem and workforce offers to brands that also identify with our outdoor heritage and lifestyle.”

Want to learn more about Colorado corporate expansion?

Considering Colorado for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Colorado economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.