Staunton River Plastics Investing $34M In Hurt, Virginia

Staunton River Plastics, LLC will invest $34 million to build and equip a new, approximately 250,000-square-foot plant in Hurt, VA to supply a long-term order for a Fortune 500 company. Virginia successfully competed against other states for the project, which will create more than 200 new jobs over four years, and will add to the company’s existing presence in the nearby town of Altavista, VA.

“Staunton River Plastics is excited to join the Southern Virginia Region business community,” said future Staunton River Plastics Plant Manager Greg Wood. “This new operation will provide opportunities for many in the area to be part of a growing business of injection molded plastics. Having a broad selection of talented people in the area, combined with the availability of advanced training programs through local and regional school systems, was a major factor in choosing this location for our production facility. We look forward to being a positive addition to the community of Hurt, Virginia.”

Staunton River Plastics’s new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will be located within the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park. The company represents the first tenant for the newly branded industrial park, which encompasses property that was once the site of a Burlington Industries textile mill. Staunton River Plastics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hilliard, OH-based Rage Corporation, a plastics manufacturer that specializes in products used in the beauty and healthcare industries.

The Staunton River Plastics operation will be manufacture essential components for products that will be used across the nation as it continues to battle COVID-19. The Southern Virginia Multimodal Park site was ultimately chosen for the project due to its proximity to the company’s neighboring Altavista plant, its access to rail, and the region’s proven quality workforce. The project will be built in multiple consecutive building phases, with the first phase anticipated to be in commercial operation by mid-2021.

“Virginia’s infrastructure, dedicated labor force, and diverse manufacturing footprint continue to spur leading manufacturers like Rage Corporation to reinvest in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Its operation in Altavista and new Staunton River Plastics facility in Pittsylvania County will enable the company to respond to the critical increased demand for polymer materials. We thank Rage for its confidence in the Commonwealth and for creating more than 200 new jobs in Southern Virginia.”

The Staunton River Regional Industrial Facility Authority — a collaborative effort between Pittsylvania County, the City of Danville, and the Town of Hurt — worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, and the Virginia Tobacco Regional Revitalization Commission to secure the project for Virginia.

Governor Ralph Northam approved a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Pittsylvania County with the project. The governor also approved a performance-based grant of $300,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance (VIP) program, an incentive that encourages capital investment by existing Virginia companies. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $135,000 in Tobacco Region Opportunity Funds for the project. The company is eligible to receive rail access funding from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, as well as benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

“I am proud of the partnerships that have been forged between the City of Danville, Pittsylvania County, and the Town of Hurt in order to encourage investment and job creation within our region,” said Sherman Saunders, Chairman of the Staunton River Regional Industrial Facility Authority and member of Danville City Council. “As Chairman of the Staunton River Regional Industrial Facility Authority, we welcome Staunton River Plastics, LLC as the first tenant within the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park. By expanding its footprint into Hurt, this company will provide quality employment opportunities for residents throughout the Southern Virginia region.”

“Being the County’s board district representative for the Town of Hurt and the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park, I am extremely grateful for today’s exciting news,” said Timothy W. Dudley, Vice-Chairman for the Staunton River Regional Industrial Facility Authority, and Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisor for the Staunton River District. “This particular site is part of our region’s cultural fabric, as generations of families and friends have supported their loved ones working in the former textile mill. It is comforting to know that Staunton River Plastics will repurpose a portion of the site for its new modern plant and create jobs for our residents, while also being the first tenant in the industrial park.”

“Few places in the nation have agreements that build collaborative governmental support from multiple jurisdictions to support industry in the manner of the Staunton River RIFA,” stated Linda Green, Executive Director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance. “Today’s news from Dan Saliaris of the company’s decision to locate in Hurt epitomizes how business responds to a region that is ready to support their infrastructure needs. This decision will impact job creation and investment in the area as they produce world-class products from Hurt, Virginia. Today’s news from Staunton River Plastics is a symbol of the critical link between business, government, and quality of life to the economic vitality of a region.”

Want to learn more about Virginia corporate expansion?

Considering Virginia for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Virginia economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.