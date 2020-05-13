New York Business Report: The Empire State Of The Future

By the BF Staff

From the March/April 2020 Issue

In New York State, the future is already here—fueled by the talent and the resources that are leading companies and smart, dynamic, innovative new businesses to start here, move here and thrive here.

At a time when taxes are at their lowest in decades and private-sector jobs are at historic highs, New York State is investing an additional $150 billion in the nation’s largest infrastructure program, reinforcing its prime business location. The state is committed to low-cost clean energy to power business and protect the environment. It’s also giving students access to free college tuition and creating innovative workforce development programs that give New Yorkers access to 21st century jobs and give companies the skilled workers they need to succeed.

New York State is cultivating industry-university partnerships with its top-tier educational institutions to help develop the technologies of tomorrow and to offer opportunities for New York’s college graduates to join its diverse workforce—to stay, grow and continue to innovate. And that’s all in a state that’s home to unparalleled art, culture and natural beauty, from the Adirondack Mountains to New York City’s museums and Long Island’s world-renowned beaches.

New York State’s diverse and talented workforce is a key to business success and growth. That success is reflected in the record number of Fortune 500 companies that have made their home in New York, in the state’s top-tier educational institutions—and in the state’s ongoing investment in the talent of tomorrow. Unlock your business success in the Empire State and take a look at some of the reasons why businesses are starting, growing and thriving in New York.

New York is home to top public and private universities (the only state with two Ivies) and to the largest comprehensive public university system in the nation. The state’s now home to the nation’s first accessible, tuition-free college program, the Excelsior Scholarship, whose recipients pledge to stay in New York post-graduation—lending their talent and expertise to NYS businesses. And millennials are discovering New York State offers affordable places to live, work and grow their careers.

New York State is actively invested in workforce development efforts and programs designed to train workers for an innovation economy. The Governor’s Workforce Development Initiative, launched in May 2019, will invest $175 million statewide to prepare New Yorkers for 21st century jobs and to meet the current and future needs of businesses and growing industries. New York is home to a nation-leading $6 million investment in computer science for teachers and students and also to investments in educational partnerships addressing workforce needs. SUNY and the state Department of Labor are developing apprenticeship positions in advanced manufacturing and healthcare and advanced manufacturing labs at Buffalo’s Burgard High School are giving students high-tech tools for cutting-edge jobs. New York’s unique industry-university partnerships, including NYSTAR programs and tax-free zones for businesses, also provide opportunities for businesses to benefit from university R&D resources and for students to get hands-on experience in businesses that are launching and growing here.

To grow New York’s competitiveness in the 21st century global economy, New York State is building today for a better tomorrow with a $100 billion infrastructure plan to build the new New York. It is the largest infrastructure and development plan in the nation.

New York State constructed the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge to replace the aging Tappan Zee Bridge on time and on budget; a new LaGuardia Airport that’s underway; a 1.2 million square foot expansion of Javits Convention Center; a record $27 billion to strengthen roads and bridges Upstate; an unprecedented $29.5 billion MTA Capital Plan to expand capacity and reimagine the regional transportation system downstate; and so much more.

ISLIP: LONG ISLAND’S CORRIDOR

The Town of Islip has long been known as a leader of economic development in New York. Islip boasts the largest industrial corridor in the Long Island region, major infrastructure advantages over surrounding areas, and an Industrial Development Agency (IDA) that has won renown for its continuous ability to attract new businesses. Though Islip faces many of the same challenges as other municipalities during these harsh economic times, the Town is uniquely suited for economic growth and expansion.

One of the prime reasons for Islip’s attractiveness to local, national, and international businesses is the proximity these businesses have to Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP), which is an ideal alternative to the congested LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy Airports. In a 2020 USA Today poll ISP was voted the sixth best small airport in the country. Having a nationally recognized airport within Islip Town helps our local companies conduct their business more effectively and efficiently. Just as MacArthur Airport helps local businesses expand, the airport itself is working to grow its presence to handle the economic demands of the future. ISP is serviced by Southwest, American and Frontier Airlines.

Just next door to Long Island MacArthur Airport is a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ). Foreign Trade Zone #52 was created to help businesses with an international scope grow and thrive in Islip. These companies can utilize the FTZ’s singular economic status to avoid costs associated with importing and exporting goods with other countries. The FTZ sits at the intersection of a crucial transportation hub that features railways, highways, and a commercial airport and is no stranger to new development. AA Technology Inc., a growing manufacturer and distributor of circuit boards and electrical components, decided to expand in the FTZ and construct its own 36,000-square-foot facility. Because of their strategic location and investment, AA Technology Inc. will enjoy incentives offered by the FTZ and the Islip Industrial Development Agency.

The Town of Islip has a proud tradition of business success, across a variety of industries. But special mention must be made toward three critical industries that have thrived within the town: technology, food distribution and pharmaceuticals. Many technology companies, spanning sectors from aerospace to telecommunications, have found a home in Islip. All-System Aerospace, a warehouse distributor of helicopter and aircraft parts, has expanded within Islip and leased a larger building that allows them to keep up with market demand. They have remained in Islip largely because the IDA was able to help them adapt and expand to ensure that business was uninterrupted. CPI Aero, a company that manufactures aircraft components, primarily for the U.S. military, was able to expand their operations to a new facility, and also did so with the help of the Islip IDA. Similar to CPI Aero, Sartorius Stedim North America also expanded their operations into a new facility, occupying an additional 40,000 square feet in Bohemia, NY. Sartorius is a leading provider of cutting-edge equipment and services for the biopharmaceutical industry and has invested over $2 million in the build-out and purchase of equipment for a new R&D lab. With the assistance of the Town of Islip IDA, Sartorius opened its new North American Headquarters building in the latter part of 2019 adjacent to its research lab. Collins Aerospace (formerly Rockwell Collins), a leading manufacturer of high performance lighting systems for both commercial and business jet aircraft, expanded into a 60,000 square foot facility in Bohemia. In addition to a $1 million investment in equipment, Rockwell Collins also created an additional 30 jobs within two years. In addition, in 2017, East West Industries, a family owned manufacturer of aircraft seating, life support equipment, and ground support equipment, mostly for military customers, moved their entire operations to a new 48,000 square foot facility in Ronkonkoma, investing over $2.5 million in new equipment and adding over 20 jobs to their existing 60.

Additionally, Islip welcomed Ascent Pharmaceuticals in 2012, a pharmaceutical manufacturer whose operations involve research, development and the manufacture, warehousing and distribution of generic prescription medicines in a wide range of therapeutic areas. With the assistance of the Islip IDA, the company, owned by InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, purchased and renovated an existing 250,000 square foot facility for $20 million and invested another $19 million in additional equipment and research. In return for financial assistance, Ascent hired 100 new employees immediately, and added another 150 over 5 years, bringing their total up to 350. Additionally in 2019, Ascent Pharmaceuticals opened two more facilities, across the street from their first project, totaling 340,000 square feet of manufacturing and bottling space that will add 120 new jobs when fully operational. Alpha Med Bottles Inc., a related manufacturer, recently purchased a 6 acre tract in the same industrial park and plans to build a 90,000 square foot facility there. The story of Ascent Pharmaceuticals is another excellent example of how a company can grow and thrive in Islip, a community that understands the dedication and commitment necessary for projects like this to come to fruition.

Also notable, the world’s largest food distributor, Sysco Inc., constructed a 420,000 square-foot facility in Central Islip. Throughout the entire construction process, from planning, to building, to staffing, Sysco and the Town of Islip worked together to address the needs of both the company and the community. The facility has been fully operational since the summer of 2012, and the demands of the facility have already created over 250 jobs with more to come. Throughout the entire recruitment process, SYSCO has placed a special focus on hiring from within the community. The distribution center boasts many unique features, including a state-of-the-art hydrogen fuel station to power all of the forklifts in the facility. This project has been a model for how local governments, civic groups, and businesses can work together and be proud of the finished product, which will keep all parties satisfied for years to come.

Through all of these developments, the Islip IDA has continuously demonstrated its ability to work with businesses to build partnerships between government, businesses, and residents. As a result of its many accomplishments, the Islip IDA has been named the Suffolk County IDA of the Year four times by the editorial staff of the Long Island Business News. Islip Town will always be committed to exploring new ways to bring jobs and opportunities to Islip, without losing its identity as a community.

For information on how your business can grow in Islip, please visit www.islipida.com.

