NESA: What Makes Your Business Run?

NESA is a regional, non-profit, economic development organization that serves nine counties in the northeastern corner of South Carolina. Our primary objective is to create jobs for the residents of the region by working within the existing industry base and recruiting new companies. We assist these companies by providing research assistance, infrastructure support, workforce training opportunities, regional site selection assistance and we work with our county partners and the state to help coordinate incentive packages. Visit www.nesasc.org.