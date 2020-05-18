Microsoft Adding 1,500 New Jobs In Atlanta, Georgia

Microsoft Corp. will invest $75 million in a new facility in Atlanta, GA. The facility, expected to open in summer 2021, will create 1,500 new high-tech jobs in West Midtown.

“Atlanta has a rich culture and history of innovation, making it a unique place for tech growth,” said Terrell Cox, general manager, Microsoft. “We are excited to expand our presence and further engage with the community and surrounding region, contributing positively to technical opportunity, digital fluency, and economic development.”

The new facility will be a client-facing workplace that will focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services, including retail space for engaging directly with customers. Microsoft company will occupy 523,000 square feet in the Atlantic Yards complex at Atlantic Station.

“We are excited that a global leader like Microsoft Corp. is expanding its investment in Georgia with tech jobs that will be truly beneficial to the company and our state,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “I am confident that our top-notch tech talent and education pipeline will continue to be an asset to Microsoft. We are laser-focused on providing high-quality jobs for hardworking Georgians, and I thank Microsoft for our growing partnership.”

This growth reflects the company’s expanded investment in Atlanta. Microsoft currently operates a cloud computing engineering center in the Coda Building at Technology Square and maintains offices in Alpharetta and Buckhead.

“Atlanta’s highly skilled workforce and history of successful public-private partnerships are two major reasons why business leaders like Microsoft continue to invest in our city,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Thank you to Microsoft for selecting Atlanta as its newest home. This is a significant expansion that will create hundreds of new jobs and further establish our city as a global leader for software development.”

“Microsoft’s continued expansion and growth in metro Atlanta are testaments to our region’s reputation as a hub for innovation-based companies,” said Hala Moddelmog, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Microsoft is sure to find ongoing success here, with our business-friendly climate and unmatched culture attracting the high-tech talent companies like Microsoft need.”

Midtown Atlanta has become a top innovation district and a hub for tech companies. Schools within the University System of Georgia work closely with businesses looking to locate in the state to ensure students are trained with the skills necessary for mutual success. In addition to other higher education programs in Georgia, the company will continue its collaborative partnership with the University System of Georgia around talent, technology, and innovation.

“We are beyond thrilled and excited that a world-class technology company like Microsoft selected Fulton County for its latest major expansion,” said Fulton County Board of Commission Chairman Robb Pitts. “This investment shows Fulton County continues to remain the Southeast’s hub for innovation and research, backed by its talent pipeline from nationally ranked universities and seasoned veterans in technology.”

“The University System of Georgia stands ready to work with Microsoft as we help connect it with our highly skilled graduates and meet its need for ongoing professional development, training and research,” said University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley. “This is a fantastic economic development opportunity, and our twenty-six institutions are excited to show our capability and commitment toward fostering the company’s growth and success in the state.”

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) was represented by Project Manager Sunny Anderson in the department’s Global Commerce division along with partners from the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Tech, Invest Atlanta, the Development Authority of Fulton County, and Georgia Power.

“I want to congratulate Microsoft on their decision to invest in Georgia and our highly skilled talent,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia is the place to locate for the tech industry, with Midtown Atlanta as its epicenter. We are grateful for our economic development partners who made this happen, including our education system, which works every day in cooperation with the state to ensure companies like Microsoft have the talent needed for their success.”

