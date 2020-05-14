LVGEA Helps Southern Nevada Business Weather The Storm

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) Southern Nevada’s regional development authority, is committed to helping local businesses weather the storm during the COVID-19 pandemic.

First, LVGEA began a one-stop webpage providing resources from federal, state, and local sources to help businesses respond quickly and effectively to COVID-19.

Then, LVGEA teamed up with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to begin hosting weekly webinars — attended by over 1,000 small businesses — to answer their questions about SBA’s Disaster Assistance federal loan and PPP.

LVGEA also formed the Business Information Network (BIN) alongside the Office of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. BIN is a statewide network of business, industry, trade and economic development organizations working together in partnership with the Office of the Governor to share information and provide resources to Nevada businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have supported Nevada businesses through difficult times before, including the recession that hit Greater Las Vegas hard, and we are here for them now and always.

Submitted by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA).

