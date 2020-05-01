Location Video: Valdosta-Lowndes County, Georgia – The Perfect Place

Valdosta-Lowndes County, Georgia is a vibrant and premier location for business development opportunities. Located midway between Atlanta and Orlando in the heart of South Georgia, Valdosta-Lowndes County is strategically positioned for businesses to access and serve the global economy. The Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority is here to help your business succeed in Valdosta-Lowndes County, Georgia. Whether you’re expanding, relocating or just starting up, we’re here to provide technical and financial assistance to your business. Contact us today at http://www.buildlowndes.com.