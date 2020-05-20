Hamilton County, IN Creates Workforce Recovery Task Force

Hamilton County, IN has created a Workforce Recovery Task Force. The Task Force is an effort to jumpstart a recovery plan for Hamilton County businesses. The effort is being spearheaded by the Hamilton County Economic Development Corporation (HCEDC).

“First and foremost, we need to identify how COVID-19 has impacted the county workforce and create a timeline for recovery,” says County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt. “That starts by tapping the best business minds and industry experts in our county to create measurable goals and objectives.”

The task force will consist of the following business professionals: Bob DuBois, President and CEO of the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce; Jack Russell, Interim President of OneZone Commerce; Nick Verhoff, President of the Westfield Chamber of Commerce; County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt, County Councilor Amy Massillamany; Dan Clark, President of Ivy Tech Noblesville; Chuck Haberman, workforce consultant; Rob Kneberg, Executive Director of Hamilton County Workforce Innovation Network; Ed Miller, Work One, and Angela Acrey, VP of Human Resources at Helmer Scientific.

The task force will look at creating both a short-term plan (3 months) and long-term (6 -9 month) plan for reducing unemployment. It will also work to identify industries and companies that have additional workforce needs tied to COVID-19.

“The task force may also apply for grant dollars,” says Carol Sergi, Executive Director of the HCEDC. “Those dollars could be used to cover the costs of training programs, potential job fairs, and supplies to help businesses reopen.”

The plan is that the task force will be replaced by the county’s 21st Century Talent Region efforts by October 2020.

Submitted by Hamilton County Economic Development.

