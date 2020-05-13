H-E-B Pledges $3M To Support Texas During COVID-19 Pandemic

In response to the impact of the coronavirus on Texas communities, H-E-B has committed $3 million to support local organizations helping people most in need and working hard to combat COVID-19. With this gift, H-E-B’s partnerships with local nonprofits are providing relief to some of its most vulnerable neighbors: seniors, children and low-income families.

“During these trying times, H-E-B is here for Texas,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “Now, more than ever, H-E-B is keeping with our Spirit of Giving and Helping Here philosophies to do everything we can to support our fellow Texans.”

From this commitment, H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program is donating $1.2 million to support 18 food banks throughout the Lone Star State, providing more than 6 million meals. Additionally, H-E-B is delivering 15 truckloads of food and household supplies to the various food banks. H-E-B works directly with food banks affiliated with Feeding Texas, a member of Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization.

“H-E-B’s donation comes at a critical time as food banks across the state are stepping in to provide emergency food to the people and communities impacted by COVID-19,” said Celia Cole, Feeding Texas CEO. “We are grateful to H-E-B for its support. Together we will ensure no Texan goes hungry during this public health crisis.”

Part of the commitment provides $500,000 in financial assistance to organizations dedicated to mobilized home feeding services for seniors and low-income families such as Meals on Wheels.

H-E-B also gave $300,000 to assist Texas Biomedical Research Institute, a San Antonio-based organization with a team dedicated to coronavirus research that will have a global impact. Texas Biomed has launched a unique research project to be among the first in the nation to develop the laboratory model necessary for testing diagnostics, vaccines and treatments to combat coronavirus.

Finally, H-E-B pledged $1 million in financial support to its nonprofit partners across the state who are providing vital services during this time.

In more COVID-19 related news, in late April H-E-B has extended its “Texas Proud Pay” raises for its hourly employees until late May. The increase of $2 an hour went into effect March 16, and was initially supposed to last until April 12. The pay increase will now last through May 24.

“Texans rely on H-E-B and we rely on our great partners,” the company said in a statement. “We understand it is our responsibility to provide essential services to our customers during a time when so many other businesses have not been able to stay open or have had to scale back operations significantly.”

H-E-B is also taking extra steps to support its partners at its warehouse facilities. The company’s culinary team will provide daily lunches to warehouse partners serving an estimated 50,000 chef-prepared meals each week.

Want to learn more about doing business in Texas?

Check out all the latest news related to Texas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.