Georgia Shippers Moving Goods To Front Lines Of COVID-19 Battle

The Georgia Ports Authority is helping importers to get critical equipment and supplies into the hands of frontline health workers.


https://businessfacilities.com/2020/05/georgia-shippers-moving-goods-to-front-lines-of-covid-19-battle/
The Georgia Ports Authority is helping importers to get critical equipment and supplies into the hands of frontline health workers.
FREE WEBINAR: The Road to Recovery. Monday, May 11th at 2pm EST. Click Here to Register.
05/4/2020
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Georgia Shippers Moving Goods To Front Lines Of COVID-19 Battle

The Georgia Ports Authority is helping importers to get critical equipment and supplies into the hands of frontline health workers.

Georgia Shippers Moving Goods To Front Lines Of COVID-19 Battle

As the nation works to provide necessary equipment and supplies in the fight against COVID-19, the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) is helping importers to get these critical goods into the hands of frontline health workers.

GPA Georgia Ports Authority
(Photo: Georgia Ports Authority)

The Port of Savannah is collaborating with companies such as Drive Medical, a major supplier of beds, IV poles and other goods needed at COVID-19 pop-up hospitals around the country. GPA is providing real-time information with direct visibility on vessel status, estimated time of arrival and container availability, as well as expedited container processing for cargo destined for COVID-19 hotspots such as New York, Detroit and New Orleans.

With help from shipping lines and cargo owners, GPA can also identify containers, locate them on the vessel via U.S. Customs manifests and speed vessel discharge for specific containers. GPA staff aids the movement of containers by coordinating with ocean carriers, container operations and rail teams, the trucking community, and, if necessary, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The Port of Savannah is a hub for medical supply importers, which includes customers who use third-party logistics providers to oversee and expedite cargo movement. These time-sensitive medical supplies are moving through Garden City Terminal to help hospitals across Georgia, the U.S. Southeast and the nation fight the spread of COVID-19.

Want to learn more about Georgia?

Check out all the latest news related to Georgia economic development, business development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay connected

636FansLike
40,000FollowersFollow
3,221FollowersFollow
50SubscribersSubscribe
© BusinessFacilities.com
MORE STORIES

Strengthening New Jersey’s Bond With Israel

Business Report
Choose New Jersey’s second successful economic mission to Israel delivers partnerships and is strengthening the New Jersey-Israel connection.

Rethinking The Global Supply Chain

The Editor's Blog
The COVID-19 pandemic is breaking the back of supply chains around the world.

Location Video: Valdosta-Lowndes County, Georgia – The Perfect Place

Economic Development
Valdosta-Lowndes County, Georgia is a vibrant and premier location for business development opportunities. Located midway between Atlanta and Orlando in the heart of South Georgia, Valdosta-Lowndes County is strategically positioned for businesses to access and serve the global economy.