Forcura To Create 115 Jobs At New Jacksonville, Florida HQ

Forcura will create 115 jobs in Jacksonville, FL by the end of 2022. The company will receive taxpayer-backed incentives from the city and state to expand its staff and maintain Jacksonville as its corporate headquarters. The Jacksonville City Council unanimously approved the economic development agreement in March as Project Graph.

“Congratulations to Forcura on their selection of Jacksonville for their new corporate headquarters,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida continues to be a leader in economic opportunity and innovation because of our business-friendly environment and talent pipeline. Companies like Forcura recognize this because they are confident they have opportunities for growth.”

“I am proud to join my colleagues in City Council to support this project and thank Forcura and their leadership team for committing to Jacksonville,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “This investment will bring 115 high-skilled jobs to our city and increase Jacksonville’s prominence as a hub for innovation and technology in the healthcare sector.”

Forcura was founded in Jacksonville in 2012 by Craig Mandeville, who started the cloud-based software company to modernize documentation, workflows and secure communications for post-acute healthcare providers. The company has since expanded into data and analytics and expects to offer workflow automation products powered by artificial intelligence this year. It currently employs 73 people in Jacksonville.

“Our company’s mission to empower better patient care actually started in 2012 when I observed my wife’s frustrations in transferring paperwork between Mayo Clinic’s Jacksonville campus and her home health employer. I knew technology would radically improve the process,” said Mandeville. “Our company’s origins are here in Jacksonville, and in the eight years since, the city has provided incredible talent, mentoring and business community support that have directly impacted our success. I am sincerely dedicated to elevating Jacksonville’s profile as a technology hub, and am excited to make sure more people recognize our city as the best place for entrepreneurs to launch and scale their companies.”

To accommodate its rapidly expanding business, Forcura plans to open its new 30,000-square-foot headquarters at 10151 Deerwood Park Boulevard sometime this fall, depending on when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. The company plans to invest $2.15 million in improvements and equipment and make the office a reflection of its dynamic employee culture.

“I am pleased to take part in today’s exciting announcement with Forcura and the addition of 115 new jobs to the Jacksonville community,” said Jamal Sowell, Florida Secretary of Commerce and President & CEO of Enterprise Florida, Inc. “We appreciate all the men and women working to improve the health of Floridians and look forward to Forcura’s continued success here in Florida.”

“Forcura is an example of an innovative, local company that’s taken off here and is choosing to continue to grow here in Jacksonville,” said JAXUSA President Aundra Wallace. “We’re growing an innovation ecosystem here and homegrown businesses like Forcura are incredible ambassadors for our community as we look to attract and grow tech investment and talent.”

