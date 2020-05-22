Fairfax County, Virgina Launches Virtual Career Fairs

As a response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) is actively connecting jobseekers with hiring companies in Northern Virginia by presenting virtual career fairs. The first virtual career fair will take place on May 28, 2020 for enrolled college students and recent college graduates.

At least 11 employers will participate in the New-Grad Virtual Career Fair including Northrop Grumman, NTT Data Federal, Boost LLC, Strategy and Management Services (SAMS) and Sparksoft. Participants will be able to browse companies in a virtual lobby, enter companies’ booths, view open positions specifically curated for recent grads and chat with HR representatives in real-time – all from the comfort of their homes.

With more than 30 top-ranked colleges and universities within a four-hour drive of Northern Virginia and more than 50,000 current job opportunities in the region, the FCEDA is creating virtual career fairs to serve as a bridge between open positions and job-seekers.

“As a result of COVID-19, this is not the same job market that this year’s graduates envisioned entering even a few months ago, and that is why we’re working with corporate and academic partners on these virtual career fairs to get grads and students in contact with companies in our region that are hiring,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the FCEDA. “Because of our innovative and creative companies and our economic base that emphasizes professional and technical services, Northern Virginia is still a great place to land your first job. It’s a place where you can pursue a successful, high-paying position and see your way forward for an amazing career.”

The FCEDA has more fairs on the horizon, each one for a different pool of candidates. The next virtual career fair, slated to take place in June will be targeted at seasoned, mid-level tech professionals in industries including IT, cybersecurity, defense and aerospace, software engineering and data analytics.

The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance, which promotes and markets Northern Virginia outside the region and conducts activities and events to build the regional business community. Other members of NOVA EDA are the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.

