Crown Holdings Begins Building $148M Plant In Bowling Green, Kentucky

Crown Holdings Inc. has started building its new $147.6 million 327,000-square-foot beverage-can manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, KY. The project will create 126 jobs in Warren County. Crown executives plan to open the facility in the Kentucky Transpark in spring 2021. Its subsidiary CROWN Cork & Seal USA Inc. will own and operate the advanced-manufacturing plant. It will initially manufacture 1.3 billion cans per year at a rate of 2,800 cans per minute.

Crown Holdings President and CEO Timothy J. Donahue said he looks forward to producing in Kentucky and meeting growing customer demand regionally.

“Beverage can growth in North America is being driven by the growing proportion of new products being introduced in cans versus other packaging, as both customers and consumers recognize the inherent portability, durability and sustainability of the beverage can,” Donahue said. “This new facility demonstrates Crown’s commitment to support its customers in meeting this growing demand. I would like to thank Governor Beshear, state and local agencies and utilities for their support and responsiveness. We look forward to working with these Team Kentucky members throughout this exciting project and beyond.”

Based in Yardley, PA, Crown produces metal beverage and food cans, aerosol cans, promotional packaging and food and consumer goods enclosures. The company operates 239 facilities in 47 countries and employs over 33,000 people.

“Crown’s new plant will provide great employment opportunities for Kentuckians that both pay well and provide an important range of benefits. These are the types of jobs that can support a family. In choosing build in Kentucky, Crown Holdings gains access to a variety of assets that will make this advanced-manufacturing facility a success for decades to come,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “With its first plant in Kentucky, Crown will have a skilled and ready workforce, a plentiful supply of beverage can stock, a location with quick access to key markets and a world-class logistics and distribution industry. Further, Kentucky’s higher education and workforce development resources will assure Crown can build a pipeline of well-trained employees. My congratulations to Crown’s leadership team and I look forward to partnering with them for the long term.”

In February, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) approved a six-year incentive agreement with CROWN Cork & Seal USA under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $3 million in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $147.55 million and annual targets of:

Creation and maintenance of 126 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across six years

Paying an average hourly wage of $31 including benefits across those jobs

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

Additionally, KEDFA approved CROWN Cork & Seal USA for up to $1 million in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA). KEIA allows approved companies to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, equipment used in research and development and electronic processing. Crown also can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.

“Out of the 25 considered locations, Bowling Green is blessed that Crown chose to do business here,” Ron Bunch, Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer told WNKY. “We are also thrilled that construction has now begun on their facility, as this decision will have ripple effects throughout our local economy. Not only is Crown directly investing in our community this year, but their investment will continue to grow the local economy through the new spending made by employees for years to come.”

