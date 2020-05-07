COVID-19 Response And Recovery Webinar: The Road To Recovery

In this free webinar, incentives expert Allea Newbold, Principal of Ryan LLC will navigate the requirements of business relief initiatives, including the latest information on the federal PPP and Retention Credit.


FREE WEBINAR: The Road to Recovery. Monday, May 11th at 2pm EST. Click Here to Register.
05/7/2020
recovery

Join us for our next free webinar in Business Facilities‘ COVID-19: Response And Recovery Webinar Series, “The Road to Recovery,” sponsored by Indian River County Chamber of Commerce.

State and local governments are augmenting federal relief programs for businesses with new grants and loans. Join incentives expert Allea Newbold, Principal of Ryan LLC, as she navigates the requirements of business relief initiatives, including the latest information on the federal PPP and Retention Credit.

COVID-19: RESPONSE AND RECOVERY WEBINAR SERIES
THE ROAD TO RECOVERY
DATE: Monday, May 11, 2020
TIME: 2 pm EST
