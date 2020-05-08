Click Here Digital Relocating To New Louisiana HQ

Click Here Digital will create 100 new jobs and relocate to a new corporate headquarters in Baton Rouge, LA. The digital marketing company will move from its current Brookline Avenue location to a new corporate headquarters on two acres along Interstate 12. With the expansion, the company will retain 63 existing jobs, while the 100 new direct jobs will provide an average annual salary of $52,000, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project will result in 57 new indirect jobs, for a total of more than 150 new jobs in the Capital Region.

Click Here Digital will invest $1.2 million to renovate the Interline Avenue building into a state-of-the-art corporate headquarters. Founded in Baton Rouge in 1993, the company provides clients with a variety of services, including search engine marketing, social media advertising, digital video advertising, search engine and website optimization, OTT streaming-media advertising and more, all expertly navigated with a team of dedicated account consultants.

“In these uncertain times, it gives us great encouragement to see businesses continue to expand and renew their confidence in our state,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “With its new headquarters, Click Here Digital is bringing great new opportunities to our people. Under the leadership of Bo White, Click Here Digital has grown from a college freshman’s idea to an elite digital consultancy – a testament to the skill, talent and creativity that defines Louisiana.”

Click Here Digital started as a website publishing company founded by White in the early days of the internet while he was a student at LSU. In the early 2000s, the company shifted into digital marketing, and today it operates as an elite digital consultancy, focusing on larger clients in the legal, automotive, medical and e-commerce sectors.

“We continue to invest in ourselves, our tech, our people, and Baton Rouge,” said Click Here Digital CEO Bo White. “This new campus will allow us the room to continue our growth curve and sustain our trajectory to remain a leading digital business in Louisiana. As we move from a 6,500-square-foot facility to a 15,200-square-foot, state-of-the-art office, we continue to develop strategic partnerships in data science — with LSU’s E.J Ourso College of Business and with other Baton Rouge agencies – that position us at the cutting edge of research and technology.”

By sustaining strong performance metrics, Click Here Digital also has secured partnerships with global internet leaders, Google, Facebook and Amazon. The company is a Google Premier Partner and a Facebook Pro Partner, and was the first company in the state to participate in both programs simultaneously.

“This expansion will offer exciting job opportunities for our residents and will be a boon to our tech industry,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome of the City of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish. “I’m pleased Click Here Digital strives to include young professionals in its workforce. Its success and growth mean more job opportunities to keep young talent in our region.”

LED began discussing Click Here Digital expansion plans with the company in September 2019. To secure the expansion in Louisiana, the state offered Click Here Digital a competitive incentive package, which includes the LED FastStart® workforce development program. Additionally, the company will receive a $150,000 performance-based grant to offset facility, relocation and training costs. The company is also expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs Program.

“Click Here Digital is a homegrown entrepreneurial success story,” said President and CEO Adam Knapp of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. “Our team worked with Bo to support his vision of growing a dynamic digital media company here in the Capital Region, and we look forward to continuing that partnership as Click Here Digital expands.”

Want to learn more about Louisiana corporate expansion?

Considering Louisiana for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Louisiana economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.