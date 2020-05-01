Batter Up Foods Invests $34M In Fulton County, Georgia Waffle Plant

https://businessfacilities.com/2020/05/batter-up-foods-invests-34m-fulton-county-georgia-waffle-plant/
05/1/2020
Batter Up Foods’ sister company, SatisPie, will invest up to $34 million in Fulton County, GA as it expands its product offerings to include waffles and pancakes for businesses across North America. This marks the Rochester, NY-based company’s first location in Georgia, which will ultimately create 162 jobs.

Fulton County, GA
(Credit: Getty Images/bonchan)

“We are thrilled to establish this food processing facility in Fulton Industrial Park which will produce top of the line breakfast items for the world-class retailers we serve, while employing hundreds of workers in this area,” said Mike Pinkowski, CEO of Batter Up Foods. “I would like to thank Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, the Development Authority of Fulton County, and Georgia Power Company for the support we received to make this project possible during this critical economic moment.”

Georgia’s robust workforce training programs and infrastructure attracted Batter Up Foods to Fulton County. Once fully operational, the 102,000-square-foot plant will have the ability to produce 580 million waffles a year. The facility, located in Fulton Industrial Park, was previously used in food production and will be upgraded in phases beginning this year.

“Batter Up Foods is yet another American small business success story,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “Their decision to bring their operations to our state is a testament to our outstanding workforce and pro-business environment. I can’t wait to see the opportunities Batter Up Foods creates for the hardworking Georgians in the Atlanta area.”

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Batter Up Foods to Fulton County,” said Al Nash, CEO of the Development Authority of Fulton County. “Their long-term investment is a testament to our skilled workforce and attractive existing infrastructure, both of which will continue to prove critical in the coming months and years.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Batter Up Foods to metro Atlanta. The company will be a strong addition to our diverse ecosystem,” said Hala Moddelmog, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “With such a major expansion, it’s clear that Batter Up Foods recognizes our region’s abundant resources – a skilled workforce, business-friendly climate, unmatched quality of life, and much more.”

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) was represented in the competitive project by the Global Commerce division’s Assistant Director Hank Evans in partnership with Georgia Quick Start, the Development Authority of Fulton County, Georgia Power, and the Metro Atlanta Chamber.

“We are excited about Batter Up Foods choosing Fulton County for its new Georgia location and greatly appreciate our economic development partners in this project,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Batter Up Foods truly found the ideal location to begin its operations in our state. We look forward to being part of the company’s long-term success and seeing it become a part of the Atlanta-area community.”

