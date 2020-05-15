Automotive Supplier Marelli Creating 75 New Jobs In Ohio

Marelli, a global tier-one automotive supplier, will open a greenfield manufacturing plant in Bowling Green, OH to support new business for the company’s Interiors Unit. The facility will bring approximately 75 new jobs to the region, with construction expected to be complete in early 2021. The new facility will include manufacturing, assembly and warehousing operations.

“There are many factors that go in to building a business case for a new site,” said Chris Bradford, regional head of interiors at Marelli. “Our key considerations were affordability, proximity to customers, quality of the local workforce, and the opportunity to expand. The state of Ohio, Wood County, and ultimately the city of Bowling Green checked all the boxes for us. The location strengthens our delivery position with automotive OEMs in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ontario, Canada.”

JobsOhio, the Regional Growth Partnership and Bowling Green Economic Development worked closely in the site search process as well as putting together competitive incentive packages.

“Marelli is a globally successful auto supplier with many options on where to invest, and it chose Ohio,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CIO. “The decision to build this new facility and create 75 new jobs in Bowling Green demonstrates the confidence Marelli has in the region’s talent, and the optimism we share for future growth in Ohio.”

A partnership among Ohio Logistics, Mosser Construction, and Poggemeyer Design Group helped make the project a reality. Ohio Logistics is one of the largest privately held logistics firms in the Midwest, with more than 5 million square feet of warehouse space. Poggemeyer provided initial design services and construction documents, and Mosser is the general contractor.

“Teamwork is a philosophy we live by and consider to be the key to project success,” said Chuck Bills, President and CEO, Ohio Logistics. “And Marelli felt comfortable that we had a great team in place that was prepared to help them get this project done.”

Marelli also considered locations in Indiana, Michigan and Canada before ultimately deciding on a build-to-suit facility in Bowling Green. Marelli stated its need for 50,000 square feet, but Bills chose to instead construct a 100,000-square-foot facility. For now, Ohio Logistics will use the additional space for warehousing.

“We wanted to show Marelli that we’re planning for the future,” Bills explained. “We want to help them grow every month … we believe in them. We’re not just a landlord … we’re a partner in growth.”

The city of Bowling Green offered a local job creation grant as well as municipal electric for four years. Executive Director Sue Clark worked with the company through the utility issues and getting a better understanding of the local market.

